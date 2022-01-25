Multiple rounds of snow to blanket Midwest to Northeast

MarketWatch

The Social Security Administration wants to make it easier for U.S. workers to understand their future benefits — so the agency redesigned benefit statements, and it wants everyone to check them annually. “We redesigned the statement to make it easier for you to read and find the information you need,” the SSA said on its website. Americans of any age can create a profile on the Social Security Administration’s site – some experts suggest they should do so sooner rather than later to thwart hackers from gaining access to such sensitive information.