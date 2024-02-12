Another winter storm is on the way. See snow emergencies, road restrictions and more

Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted an early spring, but a storm headed for central Pennsylvania is sending a different message about winter.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Centre County that takes effect at midnight Monday and lasts through 11 a.m. Tuesday. With possible 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates, the storm is expected to impact the morning commute.

Check below for updates on snow emergencies, road restrictions and more.

Road restrictions

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will have several vehicle restrictions in place beginning at 3 a.m. Tuesday, including a few in the Centre County area. Tier 2 restrictions will be effect for the entire length of Interstate 99, PennDOT announced in a press release, as well as Interstate 80 from I-79 to milepost 173 (Lamar).

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers.

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers.

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers without chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATDs).

Enclosed unloaded or lightly loaded cargo delivery trucks/box trucks that meet the definition of a CMV.

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers.

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes.

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, regardless of the availability of trains or ATDs.

Motorcycles.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

“PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways where necessary ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm. However, salt does not resolve all risks, and drivers may encounter icy spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, roads that look wet may actually be icy, and extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form,” the agencies wrote in a release.

Snow Emergencies

Patton Township will implement a snow emergency beginning 11 p.m. Monday. During snow emergencies, the township requires all vehicles to be removed from township streets until the emergency has ended. Additionally, all residents and property owners must clear their sidewalks within 24 hours after the snow has stopped.

A snow emergency in Harris Township will begin at 9 p.m. Monday. All vehicles must be removed from all municipal streets; vehicles may be reparked after the snow stops and/or the roads are clear, according to the township.

Court won’t be in session

All court offices will be closed. Proceedings scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled, Centre County Court Administrator Kendra Miknis wrote in an email.

Central Pennsylvania’s snow forecast

A winter storm warning is in effect for Centre County and most of central Pennsylvania between midnight and 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Current forecasts are calling for between roughly 5 and 9 inches of snow during that time, with most of it occurring between about midnight and 6 a.m.

A storm will bring rain in from the south this evening. It will turn to snow through the night, and likely produce intense snowfall rates of 1"/hr or greater right during the morning commute. See the progression of precipitation in this animation. pic.twitter.com/xGvh3YxpNp — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) February 12, 2024

Snowfall rates could potentially exceed an inch per hour during the early morning on Tuesday, the NWS reports. Wind gusts north of 20 mph Monday night heading into Tuesday might make expected temperatures in the 30s and low 20s at night feel even colder.

Checking traffic cameras across Pennsylvania

Need to preview road conditions before heading out in a winter storm? You can take a look by browsing a large network of traffic cameras and live video feeds through 511PA, which manages travel information and traffic alerts for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

You can find cameras at key intersections and highways across Pennsylvania by visiting 511pa.com/cameralisting.aspx. Options are available for major cities like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, plus State College, Harrisburg, Altoona and even Scranton and the Pocono Mountains.

This screenshot shows a live video feed from 511PA traffic camera located at the intersection of South Atherton Street and West Beaver Avenue in State College.

More locally, traffic cameras and live video feeds are offered for the following routes near State College and Centre County:

Atherton Street

Interstate 180

Interstate 80

Interstate 99

Pennsylvania Route 150

Pennsylvania Route 147

Pennsylvania Route 3014

Pennsylvania Route 45

U.S. Route 15





U.S. Route 219

U.S. Route 220





U.S. Route 255

U.S. Route 322

You should be able to use these cameras and video feeds to briefly examine traffic levels, road conditions and visibility, among other qualities. These feeds, generally labeled by intersection, include multiple vantage points and usually offer streaming video.