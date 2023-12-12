Another wintry storm aims for Northern New Mexico

Dec. 11—El Niño is on its way back to Northern New Mexico.

The National Weather Service said a winter storm watch will be in effect starting late Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday in the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range and through the northeastern part of the state.

Precipitation is expected Wednesday and Thursday in Santa Fe, with potential snow totals of about two inches though possibly higher, according to a weather service graphic.

But Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the weather service, said because the upper-level low pressure system coming in from Arizona is "a warmer system," it could bring a mix of rain and snow and thus not add up to very much of the white stuff in Santa Fe proper.

"Midtown, Cerrillos Road, could see as little as a half-inch of snow mixed with rain," he said.

The foothills and higher elevations around the city could see higher accumulations, he said.

"It's not a particularly cold system," he said, adding the rain/snow mix will likely turn into snow sometime Thursday night.

And the system should be gone by Thursday evening, he said.

The storm is the latest in a succession of fronts to hit Northern New Mexico in recent weeks, including a blitz that left more than six inches of snow in Santa Fe nearly two weeks ago.

The high temperature in Santa Fe on Wednesday is expected to be 39 degrees, warming slightly to 42 degrees Thursday.

The probability of precipitation is 70% Wednesday, 90% Wednesday night and back to 70% Thursday, Anderson said.

After that, it will be "kind of pleasant" for Santa Fe for a few days, he said, with temperatures in the 40s from Friday through Sunday and no chance of precipitation.