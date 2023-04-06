Another woman accuses Perth Amboy doctor of sexual misconduct

PERTH AMBOY – A doctor who worked at Amboy Urgent Care, previously charged with five counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of sexual assault, is facing another charge.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, of the Colonia section of Woodbridge, was charged with an additional count of criminal sexual contact on April 4, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Another woman alleged that Johal touched her inappropriately while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care, located at 469 Cornell St., Ciccone said.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.

