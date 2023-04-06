Another youth homicide: Pierce County deputies investigating shooting in Parkland

An altercation in the parking lot of a Parkland apartment complex led to a shooting Wednesday evening that ended with a 16-year-old boy dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department. At least one other person was shot.

So far no arrests have been made in the teen’s homicide. In a video posted online, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said a vehicle related to the shooting drove away from the apartment before deputies arrived, but the driver later showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Moss said he’s in stable condition. It’s unclear what his involvement was.

The teenager who was killed has not yet been publicly identified. His death marks the fifth homicide in Pierce County outside of Tacoma this year. The city of Tacoma has recorded 10 killings, five of which were people under age 18.

Deputies were dispatched to respond at 5:53 p.m. when a 911 caller reported someone had been shot at an apartment complex in the 400 block of 112th Street East, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Moss said arriving deputies found the victim down in an apartment.

They started CPR on the boy until fire department personnel arrived to take him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Moss said deputies learned the incident occurred after several males had an altercation in the parking lot. It’s unclear how many people were involved. He said driver who fled struck several parked cars as he left.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers, either online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.