AnPac Bio Granted Important Novel Micro Medical Device Patent in the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ("AnPac Bio," the "Company" or "we") (NASDAQ: ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today the allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 5, 2020, of a US patent application claiming an integrated and decomposable micro apparatus that can be used for site-specific delivery of a drug, a medical kit, a micro disease detection system, or even an auto-navigation system for in vivo applications.

"As a leader in using biophysical properties to scan and detect changes in blood and other liquid samples, we wanted to make sure that our technology and patents also include our devices to have the option of being in vivo so that we can constantly test and detect changes in the in the human body," said Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of AnPac Bio. "Due to our fundamental pending and issued patents in the US and many other jurisdictions covering the entire spectrum of disease detection, as well as micro surgical operations and drug release responses, intellectual properties of biophysical measurements with multi-functional micro- medical devices will have significant value in the future."

About AnPac Bio

AnPac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection with two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA registered clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a recent market research report by Frost & Sullivan, AnPac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. AnPac Bio's CDA technology has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company's future financial and operating performance. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminologies including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "target," "aim," "predict," "outlook," "seek," "goal" "objective," "assume," "contemplate," "continue," "positioned," "forecast," "likely," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company's control. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in the cancer screening and detection market; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our cancer screening and detection tests and our ability to expand our customer base; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protections for our CDA technology and our continued research and development to keep pace with technology developments; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals from the NMPA, the FDA and the relevant U.S. states and have our laboratories certified or accredited by authorities including the CLIA; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; general economic and business conditions in China and elsewhere; our ability to hire and maintain key personnel; and our relationship with our major business partners and customers. Additionally, all forward-looking statements are subject to the "Risk Factors" detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.