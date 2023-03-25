Anpario (LON:ANP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0735

Anpario plc's (LON:ANP) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.0735 on 28th of July. This makes the dividend yield 4.9%, which is above the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Anpario's stock price has reduced by 57% in the last 3 months, which is not ideal for investors and can explain a sharp increase in the dividend yield.

Anpario's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Anpario's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, could fall by 1.3% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, meaning that most of the company's earnings is being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.024 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.105. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 16% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Unfortunately, Anpario's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

Anpario's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Anpario's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Anpario that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Anpario not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

