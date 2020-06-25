Anritsu Expands High-frequency Components Line to Address Emerging High-speed Design Test Requirements

― New 110 GHz W1 Components Extend Anritsu's Portfolio and Help Create Test Environments to More Accurately Verify mmWave and Optical Designs ―

MORGAN HILL, Calif., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company expands its W1 (1.0 mm) component line with the introduction of bias tees, DC block, and semi-rigid cables that operate to 110 GHz and provide broadband frequency scalability in high-frequency device characterization and optical networking applications. The addition of the new W1 components provides Anritsu with the broadest millimeter wave (mmWave) coaxial component portfolio in the market, and they can be integrated in test systems so engineers have greater confidence in their emerging high-speed designs.

Anritsu introduces high-frequency bias tees, DC block, and semi-rigid cables to address emerging high-speed design test requirements. More

W1 Components Support High Frequencies

Anritsu's component technology leadership in mmWave frequencies is re-enforced with the introduction of the W1 components. No other company has a more complete set of 110 GHz components for frequency and time domain use.

With operable frequency of DC to 110 GHz, the new W1 components generate metrology-grade quality results with high repeatability. Further ensuring flexibility for customer testing, these new components provide a component solution where conventional devices, including waveguide, do not exist. The W1 coaxial interface allows for a direct connection to the instrument test port, which saves time and simplifies system setup.

The new components can be used as part of a test system consisting of 110 GHz vector network analyzers (VNAs), oscilloscopes and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs), as well as for optical transceivers, laser diodes, photodiodes, and optical modulators. Development of switches and routers using NRZ and PAM4 modulation schemes with 56 Gbps and 112 Gbps data rates, and 800G technology are applications, as well.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital instruments, as well as operation support systems for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

Anritsu Company Logo (PRNewsFoto/Anritsu Company) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anritsu-expands-high-frequency-components-line-to-address-emerging-high-speed-design-test-requirements-301083971.html

SOURCE Anritsu Company