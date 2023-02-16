Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.20 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Ansell's shares before the 20th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.55 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ansell stock has a trailing yield of around 3.0% on the current share price of A$26.63. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ansell's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Ansell paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 39% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Ansell earnings per share are up 7.4% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Ansell has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Ansell for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Ansell is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Ansell is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Ansell looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Ansell has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ansell that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

