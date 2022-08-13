Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sonali Basak
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anshu Jain
    Indian businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Anshu Jain, Cantor Fitzgerald’s president who was known for his time leading Deutsche Bank traders into the lender’s investment banking heights, died five years after being diagnosed with duodenal cancer. He was 59.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are deeply saddened that our beloved husband, son, and father, Anshu Jain, passed away overnight,” his family said in a statement Sarturday. He had been president of Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017, and before that was co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG.

Jain outlived his initial diagnosis, made in January 2017, by four years “through a combination of exhaustive personal research, tactical skill, amazing caregivers, and sheer force of will,” Jain’s family wrote.

“There are few reliable statistics for life expectancy for stomach cancer in the third, fourth, and fifth years, because so few people survive these milestones,” they wrote. “To his last day, Anshu stood by his lifelong determination to ‘not be a statistic.’”

Born in Jaipur, India, the son of a civil servant, Jain rose to Wall Street’s highest ranks and transformed one of Europe’s most prominent lending institutions into a global trading powerhouse. He nurtured generations of traders as he rose through the ranks of Deutsche Bank. Many of the risk-takers and bankers he led have gone on to work for Wall Street’s largest banks and technology firms.

“Anshu’s intelligence was intimidating to me,” Boaz Weinstein, the Saba Capital Management founder who worked closely with Jain at Deutsche Bank. “In the early years I would review notes before our meetings. He was a cut above everyone I met in the industry. Incredible curiosity and a lightning fast mind. He was a towering figure in my life.”

Jain -- frequently flying between key offices in London and New York -- most recently recruited teams of traders from larger rivals to work at Cantor Fitzgerald. He and Cantor CEO Howard Lutnick, expanded ambitions in trading, prime brokerage, dealmaking and forging deeper relationships with global investors.

Jain took a large personal stake in the firm, and built such a close connection to Lutnick that the duo spent the first working hour of each morning speaking from across continents, according to a 2018 profile.

‘Intellect and Charm’

“Anshu always stood out because of his intellect and charm,” billionaire investor Marc Lasry, co-founder of Avenue Capital Management, said in an interview. “You enjoyed his company and thoughts, which is rare of someone in his position.”

Jain studied economics at Sri Ram College of Commerce, then graduated from business school at University of Massachusetts at Amherst -- where he learned the inner workings of derivatives. He held positions at Kidder Peabody & Co. and Merrill Lynch before following his mentor, the late Edson Mitchell, to Deutsche Bank in 1995. Over time, he made the bank a fixture on Wall Street as his team snapped up work with hedge funds, competing with financial giants including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.

“Anshu Jain played a key role in expanding Deutsche Bank’s position in our global business with companies and institutional investors,” Alexander Wynaendts, chairman of the supervisory board, said in an e-mailed statement. “Today, this is of strategic importance not just for Deutsche Bank, but for Europe as a financial centre.”

As he spearheaded expansions into credit derivatives and emerging markets, Jain was named head of the investment bank in 2010, where he took on responsibilities for corporate finance and transaction banking units. The first non-European to rise to the helm of the German firm, Jain took the co-CEO position within two years alongside Juergen Fitschen. He overhauled the bank’s equities strategy and management after losses during the credit crunch in 2008.

Tumultuous Year

Jain’s early tenure at Deutsche Bank was met with a cascade of bad news -- a probe of tax evasion in carbon markets and raids by police and tax investigators -- making his first year tumultuous. He and Fitschen steered the bank through an internal probe into possible money laundering by Russian clients just a few months after Deutsche settled a probe into interest-rates rigging. On June 7, 2015, Jain resigned amid the tumult, and found his way to Cantor two years later.

In his personal life, Jain spent time supporting wildlife and supported wildlife conservation groups across the world. He loved to play and watch cricket and golf, and was an aficionado of Bollywood movies. He is survived by his wife Geetika, whom he met when he was 17, and their two children.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Anshu Jain, Who Helped Make Deutsche Bank a Trading Powerhouse, Dies

    Anshu Jain has been credited with helping build Deutsche Bank’s investment-banking business, making the once sleepy German bank into a global trading powerhouse.

  • Germany Proposes Cooler Office Temperatures to Save Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is proposing additional energy-saving measures as Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government seeks to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian natural gas supplies.Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in Search‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges A

  • Sinopec and PetroChina to Delist From NYSE. Alibaba Stock Slumps on Concern.

    PetroChina, Sinopec, and China Life Insurance, and two other China corporate giants said they will voluntarily give up their U.S. stock listings.

  • Have killer sound, will travel: These Doss wireless speakers are 50% off at Amazon, today only

    See what thousands of fans are raving about: “This speaker actually sounds a lot better than the Bose."

  • Best New Cars and SUVs for Under $30,000

    These top performers cost less than the average new carHyundai KonaBy Jon LinkovEven before the COVID-19 pandemic, cars were becoming increasingly expensive to buy and own. But the manufacturing ...

  • RE/MAX Belize Launches New Strategy Focusing on Inflation and Global Economic Development

    San Pedro, Belize--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2022) - RE/MAX Belize, one of the leading real estate brokerages in the Belize region, has just launched a new strategy around diversifying a portfolio during a period of high inflation and economic uncertainty. In addition, to educate buyers and investors on how to find real estate investments that are strategic assets during inflationary periods.Will Mitchell & Dustin Rennie - RE/MAX BelizeManaged by Real Estate Brokers & ...

  • Rivian earnings: Investors wrote the stock off after early ‘horror show,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Rivian earnings, the opportunity for EV makers like Tesla, and whether the Elon Musk-Twitter deal goes through.

  • Ukraine Latest: Optimism for Griner Swap; Hungary-Russia Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia for the first time expressed guarded optimism about talks with the US on a prisoner exchange involving WNBA player Brittney Griner and another jailed American. Most Read from BloombergAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in a Pivotal Era, Dies at 59Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in Search‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges A

  • China new bank loans tumble more than expected amid property jitters

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New bank lending in China tumbled more than expected in July while broad credit growth slowed, as fresh COVID flare-ups, worries about jobs and a deepening property crisis made companies and consumers wary of taking on more debt. Chinese banks extended 679 billion yuan ($101 billion) in new yuan loans in July, less than a quarter of June's amount and falling short of analysts' expectations, data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Friday showed. "Credit growth dropped back last month, with property market jitters weighing on bank lending," Capital Economics said in a note.

  • 10 Rebounding Cryptocurrencies to Buy in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 rebounding cryptocurrencies to buy in August. If you want to skip our discussion of the cryptocurrency market, go directly to 5 Rebounding Cryptocurrencies to Buy in August. Cryptocurrencies have been experiencing a sharp decline in value since April 2022 as raging inflation, interest rate hikes, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict […]

  • Yuan, Rupee, Lira May Replace Dollar, Euro in Russia Wealth Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is considering purchases of China’s yuan, India’s rupee and Turkey’s lira for its wealth fund under a budget mechanism that uses excess income from energy sales.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkAnshu Jain, Deutsche Bank Chief in Trading Heyday, Dies at 59Extreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and ShipwrecksTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last Ye

  • Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market?

    I'm retired and living on Social Security and food stamps. I have all my money in two conservative retirement accounts. I cannot contribute any money to them. I plan on taking distributions in five years. What's the best course of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I Live on Social Security and Food Stamps. Can I Protect My Investments in a Down Market? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Many semiconductor stocks slumped this year as investors fretted over concerns about slowing sales of PCs and smartphones, the potential overproduction of chips in response to the global chip shortage, and more conservative enterprise spending in a tougher macro environment. As a result, the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector index has declined about 24% this year as the S&P 500 retreated just 12%.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this volatile market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.5% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • A new report from Bank of America perfectly captures the current market

    Sentiment indicators show investors could not be more bearish, which tracks with a stock market that continues to rally.

  • Good news for retirees and retirement savers — inflation may be working in your favor

    Retirees and those seeking secure income got two items of very good news this week, though you may only have heard about one. July’s inflation came in below fears (although a debate now rages on what the “real” inflation rate is—more on that below). Meanwhile, your ability to earn a guaranteed rate of return on risk-free investments, regardless of what happens to inflation, actually went up.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy

    This artificial-intelligence-driven insurer has quadrupled the return of the Nasdaq 100 in the past month.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.