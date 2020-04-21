Ansira Cited As A Leader By Independent Research Firm In Through-Channel Marketing Automation Evaluation

Company Ranked Highest Among Vendors in Current Offering Category

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansira Partners, Inc. ("Ansira"), an independent global marketing services and solutions company, was named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Through-Channel Marketing Automation, Q2 2020.

"It's an incredible honor for Ansira to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester for our channel partner marketing solution," says Andy Arnold, chief client officer of Ansira. "We believe this recognition further validates our incredible client support teams and solidifies our dominance in TCMA technology platforms. Moreover, client reference calls are a component of the research conducted and it is always wonderful to hear 'satisfaction with the mix of product technologies and marketing services' from our clients that we partner with to provide channel marketing solutions."

For vendor inclusion in the report, the criteria was based on Forrester client interest, enterprise market traction, revenues totaling at least $5 million, and a best-of-breed product available for purchase. The evaluation of the vendors is against 24 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. Ansira ranked highest in the current offering category of the evaluation. In addition, the company earned the highest scores possible in the campaign management, MDF/co-op funds management, and digital marketing execution criteria.

"We feel that being named a Leader in this report is a testament to not only the importance of channel partner marketing, but to the impact it has on so many brands," says Jay Dettling, CEO of Ansira. "Our ranking, in my opinion, has never been more important given the necessity of brands to drive recovery efforts, in light of COVID-19, at the local level in the coming months."

"In this evaluation, we considered the Ansira Edge Technology SuiteSM, comprising channel engagement, brand protection, market intelligence, and trade fund management capabilities. The Ansira Edge Platform delivers strong co-op, compliance, and MDF functionality to the TCMA market," the report stated. Also, according to the report, "It [Ansira Edge] supports local online marketing, media, print on demand, ad builder, and digital/physical asset management. Brand marketers that want help in engineering a consistent cross-channel (e.g., digital, physical, and human) experience should consider Ansira."

Ansira is backed by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors, with deep expertise in the business and financial services sector.

ABOUT ANSIRA

In a world where it's never been harder for brands to capture and keep customers, experience is everything. An independent, global marketing agency, Ansira believes designing relevant, persuasive experiences for all the right moments is the only way to strengthen relationships, cultivate brand loyalists, and assure profitable growth. That's why Ansira arms brands and their sales partners with solutions to make those experiences possible: strategy, performance marketing, loyalty marketing, martech consulting and integration, channel partner marketing, and local marketing activation. For more information, visit Ansira.com or LinkedIn.