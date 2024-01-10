Anson commissioners approve 'In God We Trust' signage for outside of Government Center

Jan. 10—WADESBORO — The Anson commissioners approved new signage displaying the nation's motto, "In God We Trust," to be installed outside of the Anson County Government Center.

"A little over a year ago, Mr. Rick Lanier of the US Motto Action Committee presented commissioners with a proposal to add the words, 'In God We Trust,' to the outside of the Anson County Government Center Building at no cost to the county. I got him to verify that part because of course that is important," explained Bricken, before adding, "This is a non -profit group and he has provided the 'In God We Trust' logo in approximately seventy counties and municipalities in North Carolina. Mr. Lanier wanted to point out that his wife, who is a member of the Burr Family, has ties to Anson County."

According to Lanier, his wife Patricia (Pat) has deep family ties to Anson County. Her father, Wade Hamilton Burr, a WWII Navy veteran and Anson County native, and her mother Ruby, chose to settle their branch of the Burr family in the Davidson and Rowan County area. Ms. Lanier's love for her family's native county has never waned, and she fondly remembers trips down to Anson to visit with her family there.

Lanier says that he and his wife would like the "In God We Trust" letters to be, "A gift from the Burr family to Anson County."

"In God We Trust" has been emblazoned on the United States currency since 1864, though many have assumed the words have always been printed there. Under the presidency of Dwight D. Eisenhower, congress adopted the four-word phrase as our nation's motto in 1956. In November 2011, the United States House of Representatives voted to reaffirm the motto for the nation. Given the resolution passed by the US House, across the nation the motto's display has been greatly encouraged at government buildings, courthouses, and even inside classrooms.

For North Carolina, it all began in Davidson County back when Lanier himself was a commissioner, leading his fellow board members to approve the motto's display on the exterior of Davidson County's Government Center building. Other counties soon began requesting to follow suit, creating a need for the US Motto Action Committee. Another reason for the birth of the committee relates to early opposition Lanier faced, in the form of lawsuits decrying separation of Church and State. Though Lanier won his cases, he still muses, "In God We Trust is printed on our money and no one has a problem holding or giving out those. If our identity is not in God we trust, then who are we as a nation? What do the words even mean?"

He is in good company as Lanier has previously cited quotes from former republican President Ronald Regan and former democrat President John F. Kennedy, both presidents sharing their view that apostasy would lead to the doom and destruction of the nation during speeches made while they were in office.

Lanier is well aware of the financial struggles counties in the state face. Raising all the necessary funds to install signage within or just outside government buildings and properties for all 100 North Carolina counties has become his mission.

"We now have displays in 70 out of 100 counties in the state, 51 town halls, and over 275 displays state-wide," shares Lanier, proud of his successful mission to restore America's heritage.

Lanier's wife, Pat, gently reminds him, "There are over 4,000 decals on sheriff and police cruisers across the state."

Lanier plans to be in town when the 'In God We Trust' letters go up and wants anyone wishing to donate to the US Motto Action Committee to know, "They can make checks out to the nonprofit organization or USMAC for short, and mail them to PO Box 1351 Lexington, NC 27293."

"Sometime within about a month from now," continued Bricken, "On the outside of the building facing North, it will say 'In God We Trust' in fifteen inch letters below where it says Government Center on the side of the building. I know the commissioners have all spoken pretty positively about it but I would now like to make a motion to move forward with this project," suggested Bricken, who has been instrumental in attracting the interest of the US Motto Action Committee.

The motion made by Bricken, and seconded by Commissioner Priscilla Little-Reid, passed with all commissioners approving moving forward with the project to erect "In God We Trust" on the outside of the Anson County Government building.

"I personally live by this motto," shared Chairman Jamie Caudle following the Tuesday night board meeting. "He is the One we should look to for guidance in our daily lives. By displaying these words, I hope it encourages others to seek God's guidance in their personal lives as well as in the commission of their personal duties."