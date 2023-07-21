Anson County could get a new casino, report says

Anson County could be in line for a new casino, WRAL in Raleigh reports.

A newly drafted bill in the legislature would allow one business to develop three casinos in Anson, Nash and Rockingham counties, House Speaker Tim Moore told the television station.

The bill would let businesses make proposals by Sept. 1. Eligible businesses are required to have 10 years of experience in the commercial gaming industry and must propose adding at least 5,250 jobs. They must also plan to spend at least $1.5 billion in private money.

The casinos would have to pay a 22.5% tax on their revenue.

If the investment or job-creation targets aren’t reached, the draft bill includes penalties.

Moore told WRAL that lawmakers are discussing legalizing slot machines as part of the negotiations.

