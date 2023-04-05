Anson County inmate wanted after walking away from work-release job

Authorities are looking for an inmate in Anson County who went missing after walking away from a work-release job on Wednesday.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Stephon J. Easterling went to work at an off-prison job assignment just after 10 a.m., but he didn’t return from a job break.

Easterling was convicted of drug possession, fleeing police, and habitual felon in 2022, and he was projected to be released in February of 2024.

NCDPS says witnesses reported that Easterling got into a white Nissan Rogue SUV, which drove off. DPS didn’t say specifically where he was spotted getting into the SUV.

Prison officials say Easterling is about 6 feet tall and around 200 pounds. He has tattoos of a teardrop and a cross under his eyes, and he also has tattoos on both arms, both hands, both shoulders, and his chest.

The department says Easterling is originally from Hamlet, which is in Richmond County.

If you have information on Easterling’s location, you’re urged to call 911.

