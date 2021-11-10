Ansonia man charged with wife’s murder after attack partially captured in 911 call, police say

An Ansonia man has been charged with murder after police rushed to his home while hearing shouting over an open 911 line and burst through the front door to find him standing over his badly injured wife, police announced Wednesday.

Kamil Zielinski, 28, indicated to the first officer on the scene that he had attacked his wife while officers and medical personnel tried to help her during a “very chaotic scene,” Ansonia police Lt. Patrick Lynch said Wednesday morning.

Grace Zielinska, 34, suffered severe injuries to her upper body and was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Lynch said. The couple’s three young children, two of whom were home at the time of the attack, were not hurt and are being cared for by other family members.

Kamil Zielinski was charged with murder and risk of injury and ordered held on $1 million bond ahead of a scheduled hearing Wednesday in Superior Court in Derby.

The incident is at least the ninth incident of intimate partner homicide so far this year in Connecticut and officials pleaded with anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse or knows someone who may be to reach out, either to police or health resources.

“Connecticut has some of the strongest domestic violence laws in the country as well as some of the best resources for domestic violence victims,” Ansonia Interim Police Chief Wayne Williams said Wednesday morning. “As we have seen on a local and national level, these incidents do not happen in a vacuum. There are often warning signs.

“If you see something, say something,” he continued. “If you or a family member or a friend is suffering from domestic violence, call us. You are not alone, we are here to help you, we can get you to the resources that you need. We are waiting here to help you.”

Ansonia police dispatch were first alerted to the incident in the Root Avenue home at about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday when they could hear “yelling and commotion in the background” but could not get a response from the caller, Lynch said at a news conference Wednesday morning.

An officer rushed to the home and found the front door slightly ajar, with screaming and crying coming from inside the home, Lynch said. The officer entered to find Zielinski standing over his wife and Zielinski apparently said he was responsible for the assault.

Police would not describe what kind of injuries Grace Zielinska sustained or whether a weapon of any kind was used in the attack. Zielinski was arrested at the home.

The couple’s 3-year-old and 4-month-old children were home at the time and Lynch indicated the toddler witnessed the attack against his mother. Their 5-year-old child was at school at the time and the state Department of Children of Families is working with the family to ensure they have a safe place to stay now.

“While we’ve made an arrest, it’s still an active investigation,” Lynch said.

Police said they have no record of prior domestic complaints between Zielinski and his wife, however, Zielinski was arrested in January and charged with assault and disorderly conduct at their home after an altercation with his biological father, Lynch said.

Ansonia Mayor David Cassetti and police officials acknowledged domestic violence incidents appear to have increased, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, and emphasized that there are safe and confidential ways to seek out services for those who need them.

“There has been an uptick in domestic violence, I think with everything going on with COVID and the lack of being able to go out,” Lynch said. “You have people confined in spaces and that’s never a good recipe when things are bad and people are having hard times … It’s hard to make that first step, but there are services.”

Anyone who feels unsafe in their relationship can call or text 888-774-2900 or access chat or email services on www.CTSafeConnect.org to be connected with confidential and bilingual resources, 24/7, from domestic violence support organizations across the state.

“Leaving is the most dangerous time for victims and we encourage anyone with concerns about their own safety or that of a loved one to reach out to Safe Connect or one of CCADV’s 18 member organizations,” Meghan Scanlon, president of the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said last month. “When a victim takes steps to end a relationship, this is the precise time that an abuser may begin to escalate violence in an attempt to regain control of the victim. Certified domestic violence advocates across the state are available to provide options and resources for staying safe at this critical time.”

Zach Murdock can be reached at zmurdock@courant.com.