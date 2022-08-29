Ansonia man facing assault, disorderly conduct charges after 10-hour standoff with police

An Ansonia man is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend and their 9-month-old daughter that led to a 10-hour standoff with police, authorities said.

Police received reports of a disturbance at an apartment on Elm Street about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a woman who was visibly upset, holding her 9-month-old daughter outside of their home as the baby’s father shouted at her from their third-floor apartment, according to the Ansonia Police Department.

The woman told police that her boyfriend, Gabriel Resto, was armed with a handgun and was yelling at her, playing loud music and acting erratically, police said.

After moving the woman and baby to a safe location, police tried to persuade 34-year-old Resto to talk with police and come outside, police said.

Negotiators from the Connecticut State Police Emergency Service Unit responded to the scene and tried to communicate with Resto for more than ten hours, but he refused to leave the apartment, police said.

Law enforcement officers eventually deployed a “non-lethal irritant” into the apartment, according to police. Resto came downstairs but tried to turn around and go back to his apartment, police said, at which point Connecticut State Police emergency responders used a “less lethal impact munition” — a projectile delivered by a firearm that is less likely to kill its target — on Resto in order to subdue him, police said.

Resto was taken into custody and was charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the domestic violence incident. He was also charged with interfering with police for refusing to leave the apartment and for trying to go back upstairs after being told he was under arrest, police said.

Resto was being held on bonds totaling $30,000 and the date of his arraignment was pending, police said.