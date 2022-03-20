Ansonia police investigate downtown shootings on Saturday

A 35-year-old man was seriously wounded by multiple gunshots in a early morning shooting Saturday in Ansonia, the Ansonia Police Department said.

Investigators said the unidentified victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot several times in the torso and lower body.

Lt. Patrick Lynch said several 911 calls reported the shootings. Arriving patrol officers said they found several handgun shell casings as well as blood, but the victim was gone. According to police, a short time later, Griffin Hospital reported a male gunshot victim in the emergency room.

There were two rounds of shooting downtown just a short distance from each other around 12:30 a.m., police said.

“There were two shooting scenes located; one on Bridge Street and the other on West Main Street. Evidence was recovered from both scenes,” Lynch wrote in a report.

Police ask anyone with information to call 203-735-1885. Investigators said tips can be sent anonymously through a website: https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.