Ansonia woman, baby girl found safe after abduction

A 22-year-old woman and her 6-month-old daughter were found safe after an abduction from Ansonia, police said.

Police on Saturday issued a notice that Galylea Perez and her daughter Eliana Lopez had been abducted in Ansonia about 5:15 p.m., according to the Ansonia Police Department.

The police department said the two were allegedly taken by 23-year-old Joshua Lopez, who they believed was heading to New York in a four-door silver Honda Accord registered in Massachusetts.

Police said Lopez implied he had a gun but no weapon was displayed. There is currently a no-contact order out of New York City against Lopez involving Perez.

A few hours later, about 8:34 p.m., police announced that the mother and daughter had “been located and they are safe.”

Police said that Joshua Lopez was in custody and that charges against him were pending as of Saturday night.