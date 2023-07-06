Ansoniamanaccused of kidnapping and drugging Norwalk resident, police say

Jul. 6—Norwalk police said they received a call around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that Rivas-Castillo had threatened the victim on the phone. Police said Rivas-Castillo was at the victim's residence in Norwalk on Monday and threatened to assault them.

"The victim ran out of the home, but Rivas-Castillo chased the victim, eventually grabbing the victim and pulling the victim into his vehicle," police said. "He drove the victim onto I-95 and eventually an unknown exit, driving onto a dead-end street where he began punching the victim."

Police said the victim was able to escape, but Rivas-Castillo grabbed the person, striking and slamming their face on the ground. Police said Rivas-Castillo then dragged the victim back to the car and then drove to his home in Ansonia.

The victim reported being drugged and awoke on Tuesday when they were assaulted again, police said. Police said the victim was able to escape again and return home.

Police said Rivas-Castillo was arrested by Ansonia police for the incident in their town. While the victim was safe at the Norwalk Police Department, police learned Rivas-Castillo was in the city looking for the victim.

Police said Rivas-Castillo was found driving in Norwalk, but he refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit through South Norwalk and onto Interstate 95.

Police said Rivas-Castillo exited I-95 in Westport, but then drove back onto the highway southbound. Police said the pursuit ended in Stamford after he struck multiple police cars, adding he fled his vehicle and jumped off the I-95 overpass near Exit 6.

Rivas-Castillo was then apprehended with the help of Stamford police.

Police said Rivas-Castillo was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and was brought back to the Norwalk Police Department once he was released.