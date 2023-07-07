Ansoniamancharged with kidnapping and drugging Norwalk resident, police say

Jul. 6—At his arraignment Thursday in state Superior Court in Stamford, Judge Vikki Cooper ordered Rivas-Castillo's bond set at $750,000, 10 times the amount his public defender requested.

Rivas-Castillo, dressed in a blue jumpsuit, remained silent throughout the brief court proceeding and as he was led into court with his hands shackled behind his back.

Norwalk Police Lt. Joe Dinho said they received a call around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that Rivas-Castillo threatened the victim on the phone. Dinho said Rivas-Castillo was at the victim's residence in Norwalk on Monday and threatened to assault them.

"The victim ran out of the home, but Rivas-Castillo chased the victim, eventually grabbing the victim and pulling the victim into his vehicle," Dinho said. "He drove the victim onto I-95 and eventually an unknown exit, driving onto a dead-end street where he began punching the victim."

Dinho said the victim was able to escape, but Rivas-Castillo grabbed the person, striking and slamming their face on the ground. He said Rivas-Castillo then dragged the victim back to the car and drove to his home in Ansonia.

The victim reported being drugged and waking up on Tuesday when they were assaulted again, Dinho said. He said the victim was able to escape again and return home.

Dinho said Rivas-Castillo was arrested by Ansonia police for the incident in their town. The Ansonia charges were not immediately known on Thursday.

While the victim was at the Norwalk Police Department, Dinho police learned Rivas-Castillo was in the city looking for the person.

Dinho said Rivas-Castillo was found driving in Norwalk, but he refused to stop and led officers on a pursuit through South Norwalk and onto Interstate 95.

Dinho said Rivas-Castillo exited I-95 in Westport but then drove back onto the highway southbound. He said the pursuit ended in Stamford after Rivas-Castillo struck multiple police cars. He fled his vehicle and jumped off the I-95 overpass near Exit 6, Dinho said.

Rivas-Castillo was then apprehended with the help of Stamford police.

Dinho said Rivas-Castillo was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation and was brought back to the Norwalk Police Department after he was released.

According to court documents, Rivas-Castillo's criminal history includes 42 convictions, including a 2020 conviction on five counts of violating a protective order. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and five years of probation.

Rivas-Castillo's public defender, April Pramer, argued her client's bond should be reduced to a total of $75,000, along with stringent conditions for his release suggested by the bail commissioner. She said he would be "amenable" to home confinement, along with location monitoring and the stipulation that he have no contact with the victim.

"He does come to court and answer to his charges," Pramer said. "I believe that a bond amount of $75,000, with the bail commissioner's conditions, will be more than enough to secure his presence in court."

Pramer also filed a motion for the police to preserve any evidence, including the clothes Rivas-Castillo was wearing at the time of his arrest.

But citing the "serious" nature of the charges and risk to public safety, Cooper ordered Rivas-Castillo be held on a total of $750,000 in bond, along with the conditions outlined by the bail commissioner.