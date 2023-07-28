Ansoniamancharged in local 2021 shooting sentenced by feds in New York for trafficking ghost guns

Jul. 28—Burroughs was sentenced in New York on Thursday to 58 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release in connection with the purchase of ghost gun kits he had made while out on bond for the Ansonia shooting, according to the Office of the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

Federal court documents stated that Burroughs came out of his house on March 14, 2021, with a handgun in broad daylight and shot five rounds at two men who had approached his home. The men were not injured but the shooting sparked a search of Burroughs' home by Ansonia police who found two Glock ghost guns, a .50 caliber pistol that had been reported stolen in Georgia, a custom-made AR-15-style rifle with a gang call from the Bloods street gang inscribed on it, a large amount of ammunition, gun parts, tools for making ghost guns and a flamethrower, federal documents said.

Ansonia police charged Burroughs with several counts, including attempted first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, illegal discharge of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment, state court records show. That case is pending and he is due back in the Superior Court in Milford on Aug. 7, state judicial records show.

While Burroughs was out on bond for the Ansonia shooting in January 2022, he was arrested in Westchester County, New York, with kits to build 17 ghost guns, a completed AR-15 rifle receiver, which is the bottom part of a firearm that houses parts related to the trigger, 15 extended magazines and an 18-inch machete, federal documents said.

By searching multiple cellphones that Burroughs was using, federal agents were able to confirm that he had been "unlawfully selling" ghost guns that he had made from parts he purchased online or at gun shows since about 2019, federal documents said.

Burroughs, who has been held by federal authorities since his arrest, pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to traffic firearms and firearms trafficking.

