Ansted man charged with animal cruelty

Mar. 3—A felony charge of animal cruelty was lodged against an Ansted man, according to a March 2 press release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

In the release, Fridley said deputies were dispatched to Ansted for a disturbance on Feb. 27. On arrival, the caller told deputies they had watched a neighbor viciously beat his dog with a pipe and his fists. They said they attempted to plead with the man to stop harming the dog, and he subsequently left the area.

The animal control officer was contacted, and the dog was seized and taken to Oak Hill Animal Hospital for evaluation. It was determined the dog had several injuries, the most severe being a broken pelvis that required surgery, according to the press release.

Teddy Woods, 43, of Ansted, was charged with felony animal cruelty.

Expected cost of the surgery and care for the dog is approximately $5,000, the sheriff said in the release. Anyone who would like to help defray the expenses is urged to contact the Fayette County Humane Society on the Facebook page or at 304-574-2722.