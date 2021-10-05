Ansted man convicted of the attempted murder of his wife to serve consecutive sentences

Oct. 5—Ignoring the tears of a 54-year-old Ansted man who had a string of convictions for violence against women, Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Paul Blake Jr. on Monday denied the convicted defendant's request for probation.

Instead, Blake ordered Timothy Maichle, who was convicted of running over his wife with a car in September 2020, to serve consecutive sentences for attempted second degree murder, malicious assault and third offense domestic battery.

The victim, Amanda Jones Maichle, sustained eight skull fractures, two broken ribs, various cuts and road rash, along with breaks in both of her lower legs and a compound tibia-fibula fracture in her left leg.

According to statements made in court on Monday, Amanda is a nurse. Since the attack, her employer has had to modify her duties because she is physically unable to walk for as many hours.

The 38-year-old woman is facing a potential amputation of her lower left leg but is hoping a more conservative treatment will be available.

At trial, witnesses testified that Maichle had been arguing with the victim over her decision to borrow money from a relative.

Amanda testified during the August trial that the two were newlyweds of 10 months at the time of the attack. They went driving in Maichle's Jeep to talk but continued arguing. She ordered Maichle to let her out of the vehicle near her mother's house in the Ansted area, but Maichle pushed her out and ran over her. A motorist behind the couple drove behind Maichle and saw the Jeep as it left contact with the victim's body. When police and ambulance crews showed up, Maichle told them that Amanda had voluntarily jumped from the moving car during an argument. He also repeated to the severely injured victim that she had "jumped," according to Fayette Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti.

Later, while under treatment for severe pain and prior to surgery, Amanda repeated to hospital staff that she had "jumped." An ER doctor from a Charleston hospital testified at trial that Amanda's statements at that time could not be trusted as factual.

Story continues

In an obviously emotional letter that he read to the court just before Blake issued the sentence, Maichle sobbed and professed his love for the victim and said that he did not push her from the car. He insisted that she had "jumped" while the two argued over her decision to ask a relative for money. He asked Blake to show "mercy" and to allow him to spend his sentence on home confinement.

"I'm the breadwinner of the family, and, yes, it hurt my pride a little, but it didn't make me want to ... but it didn't change my love ... and it certainly didn't make want to ... kill her," he said, sobbing, in a statement that was punctuated by long pauses. "And it didn't make me think that our relationship was over."

He said he had anticipated the couple would talk out their disagreement.

"Nothing that was said would have made me believe that the night would end with my beautiful wife's body hitting the pavement of a highway and being ran over by a vehicle that I was driving.

"And even after witnessing that very thing, and seeing her broken body, worried that I would lose her to death, I would've never believed that she nor the court could say that I intentionally and willfully pushed my wife from that vehicle."

He insisted that Amanda left the moving vehicle voluntarily.

Prior to nearly killing Amanda, Maichle had harmed other romantic partners, all women, Ciliberti pointed out to the judge. Maichle had been convicted for domestic battery attacks in 1997, 2011 and 2013.

He was also convicted of battery in 1997 and delivery of a controlled substance, a felony, in 1998, Ciliberti reported.

"This defendant has been committing acts of violence against people for the better part of his adult life," said Ciliberti, reading the charges. "Here we are, again.

"Yet another spouse, yet another partner of this individual.

"And Mr. Maichle wants us to believe that, despite beating women for the whole of his adult life, this one time, this one occasion, he's actually innocent, and he's been wrongfully accused.

"The state's not buying it, the members of the jury weren't buying it, and they found him guilty."

According to statements made in August, Maichle was granted bond for the 2020 domestic battery charge and had immediately set out to harass the victim.

Ciliberti said in August that the suspect had sent more than 400 texts to the victim while out on bail. The prosecutor then successfully petitioned the court in early 2021 to remand Maichle to Southern Regional Jail.

From the jail, Maichle sent at least one letter to the victim. In the letter, he told her that he "forgave" her for saying that he had pushed her out of the car.

During the sentencing hearing, Ciliberti pointed to Maichle's history of targeting women for physical violence and strongly petitioned Blake to utilize sentencing guidelines that permit longer sentences for those who commit the same crime repeatedly.

"There's no place for alternative sentencing in this case," Ciliberti told the court. "There's no place for anything other than sending this individual to prison.

"We know that he won't be able to engage in acts of violence against women," he added. "What is appropriate in this particular case is to put Mr. Maichle where he belongs: In a cage, so he can't harm anybody else.

"Because of the recidivist information, this court has the ability to double one of the three convictions," Ciliberti continued.

He asked Blake to order that Maichle serve each sentence consecutively and that the malicious wounding sentence be doubled. Ultimately, Blake ordered Maichle to serve one to three years for the second degree murder conviction, four to 10 years, with a minimum sentence of two years, being enhanced as a result of the recidivist information for malicious wounding, and to serve one to five years and to be fined $2,500 for third-offense domestic battery.

Blake gave Maichle credit for the 256 days he has spent at Southern Regional Jail while awaiting trial and ordered him to pay assessed court costs and fines within 24 hours of release from state prison.

Ciliberti had said during his 2020 campaign for election as the prosecuting attorney of Fayette County that he would enforce the law by prosecuting crimes of sexual and domestic violence.

Blake was not swayed by Maichle's tearful statement. He sarcastically said that it was "big of" Maichle to offer forgiveness to the victim.

"The court finds this defendant is a danger to women," said Blake. "Even his wife, the victim of the crime, called him a 'manipulative monster.'

"He was violent, volatile and almost cost this lady her life and yet takes zero responsibility for his actions," said Blake. "As I commented earlier, he is forever the victim and tries to play himself off as such and then blames the women and turns on the tears, because he thinks it will win sympathy for him."

Defense attorney James Atkins asked the court to order a new trial. Adkins argued that grand jurors had not heard the victim's statement to medical staff that she "jumped" and that the offense of malicious assault lacked an element necessary under law.

Ciliberti countered that petit jurors had heard Amanda's early statements to medical staff and still issued a guilty verdict and that the malicious wounding charge had been appropriately filed.

Blake denied the defense's motion for a new trial.