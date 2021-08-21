Ansted man is convicted for running over victim

Aug. 20—An Ansted man is facing up to six years in prison after Fayette County jurors convicted him Thursday of attempted second degree murder, malicious wounding and third offense domestic battery, Fayette Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti announced Friday.

Timothy R. Maichle, 53, faces one to three years for attempted second-degree murder, two to ten years for malicious assault and one to five years for third offense domestic battery.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department reported on Sept. 4 that Maichle had pushed his wife from his moving Jeep near Hawks Nest State Park and had run over her.

Ciliberti said that, although jurors were not permitted to hear of it in court, Maichle had victimized others with similar attacks. In 2016, Ciliberti stated in a press release, Maichle was convicted of felony domestic battery. In 1997 and 2011, he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Ciliberti intends to seek repeat offender enhancements at Maichle's Oct. 4 sentencing before Fayette Circuit Judge Paul Blake. If Blake orders the sentences to run consecutively, Maichle will face a minimum of four to six years in prison, depending on whether the judge accepts the enhancements.

The victim, Amanda Maichle, a 38-year-old nurse, testified that she had been married to Timothy for 10 months on Sept. 9 when the couple had an argument at their Ansted home.

Amanda told the court that Timothy had shown minor physical aggression in the past during marital arguments. On previous occasions, he had physically restrained the approximately 5-foot woman to prevent her from leaving the house and had once slashed her tires, she testified.

Timothy had a history of working in the construction sector, the prosecutor said.

On Sept. 9, the couple had gotten into an argument because Amanda had borrowed money from a relative and because of Facebook activity. She said that the couple routinely had driven around in their vehicle to talk, and Timothy suggested around dusk on Sept. 9 that they "go for a drive."

They drove east on U.S. 60 toward Winona, according to the victim's testimony, but continued to argue. Amanda said Timothy was cursing her and calling her names, and she told him she wanted out of the Jeep. Her mother lived close to Hawks Nest State Park, and she said that she would call her mother to pick her up from the road.

The victim testified that Timothy turned the car around at Winona and that she had no memory of the trip back to Ansted.

Her next memory was driving past Hawks Nest and telling Timothy to let her out of the car.

Amanda testified that Timothy agreed and began to slow the car, said Ciliberti, so she unbuckled her seatbelt, opened the door and rotated her body. She said that Timothy pushed her back and she tumbled out of the vehicle.

Two motorists testified that they came behind the Jeep. They did not see Amanda go out of the car but saw the Jeep's taillights rise, as if it were driving over something. They then saw the victim in the roadway.

Timothy was driving at about 35 mph, according to witnesses, said Ciliberti.

Emergency medical technicians told jurors that Timothy did not ask about his wife's condition when they arrived but focused on telling Amanda to say she had "jumped" out of the car, the prosecutor charged. Timothy also told EMTs and police that Amanda had jumped, according to Ciliberti.

Amanda was eventually transported by helicopter to Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. In the emergency room, while being administered the strong opioid painkiller Fentanyl intravenously, she told doctors that she had jumped from the car.

She had sustained eight skull fractures, two broken ribs, various cuts and road rash, along with breaks in both of her lower legs and a compound tibia-fibula fracture in her left leg.

In February, Ciliberti had revoked Timothy's bond after learning that he had sent nearly 400 texts to Amanda and called her repeatedly after running over her with the Jeep.

Public defenders Jim Atkins and Kate Arritt pointed out that all of Amanda's medical records stated that Amanda had told emergency room doctors just after her injury that she had jumped from the car, but Ciliberti countered that Timothy had caused the information to first be entered on medical records, since the victim was nearly comatose and EMTs had relied on Timothy to provide a statement about the circumstances of her injuries.

One CAMC doctor, a witness for the prosecution, told the court that Amanda was not in a physical or mental condition to make a reliable statement while on IV opioid treatment for pain.

Ciliberti pointed out Friday that one of his campaign promises was a "zero tolerance" policy for domestic violence cases.

"You shouldn't have to worry about your spouse harming you," Ciliberti said Friday. "That should be the last person you have to worry about."

He said that although victims may feel afraid to testify and refuse to cooperate, prosecution of domestic violence offenders is a public safety issue.

Those who are convicted of domestic violence may face jail time or probation and may not legally own firearms, which could prevent them from hurting others, the prosecutor said.

The Women's Resource Center provided services to the victim.