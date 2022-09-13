Ansted man facing felony charges

Sep. 13—An Ansted man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley, just after midnight on Sept. 10, deputies responded to a disturbance on Master Hill Road in Ansted. Upon arrival deputies found a new pickup truck and camper that had large dents in it.

Deputies made contact with the callers who told them a man was in their yard acting erratically. When told to leave, the man had tried to attack them and destroyed their property, the deputies were told.

The officers made contact with the suspected male who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, deputies said.

Ryan M. Hall, 29, of Ansted, is charged with felony destruction of property, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of assault and trespassing. Hall was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.