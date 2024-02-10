The answer to better Brunswick roads could come in this 30-year 'wish list' plan

Brunswick County and many of its incorporated municipalities are getting a final look at a comprehensive transportation plan (CTP) that predicts and outlines the anticipated transportation needs of the county for the next three decades.

Those needs include roadways, bicycle and pedestrian facilities, railroads and transit routes. Dependent on funding and actual need, the recommendations may never come to fruition, but serve as a guide for the county’s future. The plan also identifies and sets long- and short-term goals and priorities regarding transportation, as well as defining local and regional expectations for planning.

Representatives from the Cape Fear Rural Transportation Planning Organization and N.C. Department of Transportation began visiting local municipalities earlier this year to share the finalized CTP for their consideration and adoption. The plan is effectively a “wish list,” Sam Boswell, director of the Cape Fear RTPO, told St. James officials last month.

The plan is set to be adopted by several Brunswick municipalities in the coming weeks.

Here are some takeaways.

What about the bridge?

The Cape Fear RTPO is one of eighteen multi-county rural transportation planning organizations chartered by the NCDOT. Its boundary encompasses much of Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties, and the organization works to address transportation issues within its boundary.

The eastern edge of Brunswick County -- including Leland and Belville -- is part of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, along with Wilmington and New Hanover County. That group is tasked with helping efforts to build a replacement for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

Highways in need of improvements

The CTP makes several highway-related recommendations, many of which are projects that have been considered for some time.

The Carolina Bays Parkway Extension, which looks to construct a new four-lane freeway from the U.S. 17 Shallotte Bypass to the Carolina Bays Parkway at the South Carolina state line, is at the top of the list. The project has been in the works for nearly two decades but remains unfunded.

Second on the list is a project to address congestion and mobility, an I-140 connector road that would connect U.S. 17 at U.S. 17 Business to U.S. 17 North near N.C. 87. The road would run nearly 20 miles.

Widening 1.7 miles of roadway on U.S. 17 Business from Whiteville Road to U.S. 17, a portion of N.C. 904 and a portion of N.C. 179 are also on the long list, which consists of nearly 100 recommendations for the county’s highways.

Dial-a-ride program could be implemented

The plan also recommends multiple, seasonal park-and-ride services in the county, largely including stops at the county’s various beaches such as Holden Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Sunset Beach, Oak Island and Caswell Beach.

The service would alleviate some traffic congestion on those beaches.

Expanding bicycle and pedestrian lanes

Several of the county’s beach towns could see more bicycle and pedestrian access if the goals of the CTP are realized. The plan outlines bike lanes connecting beaches in Oak Island, Ocean Isle, Holden Beach and Sunset Beach to major roadways.

Seeking adoption

The CTP is anticipated to be adopted by the county and its municipalities in the coming weeks as representatives travel the county to present the plan to each governing body. The adoption of a CTP increases the chances that particular projects are prioritized by the NCDOT and scores high enough to receive funding.

The Southport Board of Aldermen adopted the plan in February, while the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners and the St. James Town Council are expected to adopt next month. Bald Head Island, Boiling Spring Lakes, Bolivia, Caswell Beach, Northwest, Oak Island and Sandy Creek are expected to adopt the plan before it is considered at the state level.

Once approved at the local level, the plan will go to the N.C. Board of Transportation for adoption. CTPs are typically updated every five years – this plan has been in the works since 2020 and its creation was dependent on a public survey and in-person feedback sessions across the county.

