Answer Man: Answer Man runs the new Minnesota flag kerfuffle up the flagpole

Jan. 13—Dear Answer Man: I'd be interested to know why we need a

new flag?

The current flag represents many different areas of our state while the

new design

is not attractive nor could you identify it as the Minnesota flag just by looking at it. — "Not Saluting" Brenda.

Dear Brenda,

So, let's start with word choice here. I don't think we "need" a new flag. But the political desire reached the point where enough legislators decided they wanted a new flag.

Minnesota's not alone in this endeavor.

In fact,

just last week

your friendly neighborhood Answer Man pointed out that other states recently have been — or in the near future will be — changing their state's flag designs.

Think of a flag as something like a corporate logo. How many updates has McDonald's been through over the years?

And, honestly, some of the new flags look like big improvements. For example, Utah replaced its old flag — blue background, something that looks like a state seal in the middle ... sound familiar, Minnesota — with a flag that incorporates elements that echo that state's nickname as the beehive state as well as its geography.

Frankly, Utah's old flag only screamed out "Utah!" because it actually featured the word "Utah" on it. But this new one — an outline of the mountains, a beehive, etc. — makes me think of our 45th state without the addition of the state's name on the banner itself.

So, back to the new Minnesota flag. I don't disagree with the idea that we could maybe find a better flag to represent a modern version of Minnesota. Keep in mind, the old flag was designed in 1893 and — other and a few revisions — was basically the same until now.

Minnesota has changed. Changing the flag is a reasonable discussion to have.

But not everyone loves the new flag. (Ahem.)

As former Post Bulletin reporter and new Forum Communications state reporter Mark Wasson recently explained in

this excellent article,

the Minnesota GOP isn't exactly happy with the new flag.

And, as the bill for the new flag states, unless the Legislature makes specific changes during this upcoming session, what you see is what you'll get.

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann told Mark that the new flag was an effort to erase Minnesota's history.

Mmm, I don't know about that.

First, all the symbolism on the old flag was confusing and, frankly, required a flag decoder ring to understand. Yes, it was traditional. Yes, we'd had it for a long time. But there's nothing wrong with updating your look from time to time.

Hann and his party might not like the new flag, but they are in the minority in the House and Senate, and last time I looked, Gov. Walz signed off on this new flag already.

Write your state representative or senator if you feel this strongly. Either ask for the old flag back or see if we can get a new one that's more to your liking. But, I'll warn you, at this point, it's an uphill battle. So make sure you've got a flag in mind to rally around.

Send questions to Answer Man at

