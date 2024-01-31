Answer Man: When do Christmas decorations come down for WNC towns, cities?

Today's question comes from a reader asking about the Christmas decorations still up around towns and cities in Western North Carolina near the end of January.

Question: There are still a lot of towns and cities in Western North Carolina with Christmas decorations up, even in late January. Is there a certain date where they have to take all those down, or what's the hold up? We're getting near February already.

Christmas decorations are still up along Patton Avenue on Jan. 26 in downtown Asheville.

Answer: The short answer is this: It's complicated. Some cities and towns do have a schedule for when the decorations come down, but most don't. Two other key factors are weather and staffing.

For Asheville, which still has plenty of the large Christmas wreaths adorning the tops of light poles all around downtown and also in West Asheville, it is usually a matter of staffing, according to city of Asheville spokesperson Kim Miller.

"The city often works hand-in-hand with community partners to provide our holiday decorations ― much like our Downtown Association decorations in Pritchard Park this year. In coordination with those partners, city crew remove holiday decorations as staffing allows," Miller told the Times-News on Jan. 29.

She said the contractor will be taking down the decorations in Pritchard Park on Feb. 1.

In Hendersonville, the Christmas decorations are all gone by the second week of January, according to communications director Allison Justus.

"The large Christmas tree at the historic courthouse comes down just before New Year's Day," she said. "Garland and bows come down the first week after the new year comes in."

Snowflake decorations line a bridge on Haywood Road in the River Arts District, January 29, 2024.

The same is true in nearby Fletcher, according to Town Manager Mark Biberdorf.

"Public Works tries to take them down after the first of the year since the holiday is officially over by then," he told the Times-News on Jan. 29. " It does depend, though, based on other priorities how quickly they can get to them."

Biberdorf said the town added some new decorations this year to the pedestrian light posts that run along U.S. 25 and Hendersonville Road.

"We received a lot of compliments about it as the public really liked it. I thought it looked really good as well," he said.

To the west of Asheville in Sylva, many decorations are still up, according to Jake Scott, the public works director.

A Sylva public works employee puts up Christmas decorations last year.

"We still have some up, but they will be coming down fairly soon, likely in the next week, depending on weather," Scott told the Times-News on Jan. 29.

Scott said the weather does play a part on when the decorations come down, but for a different reason than you might think.

"We don't set a specific date to get them all down — we like to leave them up well into snow season, because photography enthusiasts like to photograph them in a snowy landscape," he said.

Most of the decorations in Brevard are all taken down, but there are still a few up, according to public works director Wesley Shook.

"We take our decorations down normally a week after New Year's Day. The decorations that are up at the present time are from a contractor that the Heart of Brevard has hired throughout the years," he told the Times-News on Jan. 25.

Farther south in Tryon, the town still has a few decorations still up, according to communications supervisor Blake Arledge. He told the Times-News on Jan. 25 the decorations remaining are due to weather and staffing.

"We still have some poles around town that have a few wreaths and lights and garland that we've just not been able to get to to get down yet. As far as a policy or date when they are supposed to get the decorations down, it depends on weather and personnel permitting," he said.

While several cities and towns in WNC have that lingering Christmas spirit into late January and even many residents still do with decorations on their homes, lighting up at night, I know of one group that is quick to the punch when it comes to saying goodbye to Christmas: retail stores.

On Jan. 2, you can see the transition happen overnight. The Christmas decoration aisles are nearly empty, and ready to take the place of garland, lights and Christmas trees and wreaths are the reds, pinks and whites of Valentine's Day candy and decorations.

On Feb. 15, stores transform into the greens of St. Patrick's Day, which means we're on the verge of spring. Will Christmas decorations still be up in some towns and residents' homes then? It's possible.

My granddaughter is a huge fan of the Disney movie "Frozen" and of course, the lead character, Elsa. This makes me think of her favorite song to sing and a good message for anyone with Christmas decorations still up when we're just days away from February: "Let it Go."

