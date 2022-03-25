Answer Man: Court date in attempt to run over homeless man? School bus fuel usage?

Today’s batch of burning questions, my smart-aleck answers and the real deal:

Question: What ever happened with the case of the guy who tried to run over the homeless guy with his cat in a shopping cart?

My answer: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say he got charged with a whole boatload of stuff.

Real answer: Pardon the legalese, but this guy got charged with a boatload of stuff, and he has a court date set for May.

As I mentioned in a column last year, the incident occurred May 17, 2021, at the exit 44 off-ramp on Interstate 40, according to the initial Asheville Police Department press release.

APD released a video last May that shows a pickup truck driver striking the shopping cart of a homeless man.

At the time, APD said the pickup truck driver "tried several times to run over a man on the side of the road, but instead hit his cart containing his belongings and his cat. Thankfully both the man and the cat were not hurt."

The man charged in the case is Scott Everett Ford, 41.

The Asheville Police Department released a video May 18, 2021, that shows a pickup truck driver striking the shopping cart of a homeless man off an Interstate 40 exit.

He faces multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, obstruction of justice, and cruelty to animals, according to the Buncombe County Clerk of Superior Court's office. He also faces misdemeanor charges for hit and run/leaving the scene, and reckless driving/wanton disregard, according to the clerk's office.

His court date is set for May 2, 2022, in Superior Court.

I left messages for a phone number attributed to Ford but did not hear back. I also could not reach his attorney, Andrew Banzhoff, for comment.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams declined comment on the case.

Question: Are the school buses for the city and county owned by the school districts, or are they leased? How does that affect the cost of fuel and the budget? How much do they spend on gas each month or year? And how are they handling this spike in gas prices? By that, where does the extra money for fuel costs come from?

Buncombe County Schools Transportation Department operates 262 buses that provide daily bus service to over 13,000 students traveling 15,800 miles daily.

My answer: Back in my day, we had to pedal the school bus to and from school, and it was uphill both ways. And the kids in the lower grades had to serve as the chain. Times were hard!

Real answer: The gas crunch has indeed struck Buncombe County Schools, which handles bus transportation for the county and Asheville City Schools.

Buncombe County Schools spokeswoman Stacia Harris noted that the state of North Carolina owns the yellow buses used for both ACS and BCS students. The white activity buses are locally owned by each district.

"BCS/ACS use approximately 15,000 gallons of diesel (fuel) each week to run school buses," Harris said. "We purchase fuel on state contracts, so the prices are a little more competitive than commercial retailers. All fuel is paid through our state budget."

As of March 23, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in Asheville was $5.018, according to AAA Carolinas. A year ago, that cost was $2.915.

As Harris said, the state contracts for fuel, so they're probably during better than these prices. But still...

"The higher prices definitely impact our budget," Harris said. "However, we are still committed to safely transporting our students to and from school. If parents are impacted by gas prices, they are welcome to reach out to their school to be added to a bus route!"

Harris said Buncombe County School's Transportation Department transports "approximately 10,000 students each day, and both systems travel about 14,000 miles per day!"

The website states the BCS fleet consists of 262 yellow buses and an additional 45 white activity buses."

"We do manage that many buses, but due to our driver shortage, we only use about 205 yellow buses each day," Harris said.

This is the opinion of John Boyle. To submit a question, contact him at 232-5847 or jboyle@citizen-times.com.

