Answer Man: Who handles dead animals on roadways in Western North Carolina?

A reader asks about the process of handling dead animals when they are on highways or roadways in Western North Carolina and also what happens after the carcasses are removed.

Got a question for Answer Man? Email News Editor Dean Hensley at dhensley@gannett.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: I was driving from Asheville to Hendersonville the other day and noticed some dead animals along the shoulders of the highway on Interstate 26. I saw a dead black bear, three dead deer and even a dead hawk. That got me to thinking ... who handles these dead animals besides other animals like vultures and crows?

Answer: I make that drive plenty of times, and I, too, saw the animals, including the big black bear that was actually on the shoulder in the fast lane along I-26.

The answer is that several different agencies come into play when it comes to the removal of the animal carcasses, and it all depends on which agency maintains the roadway. The North Carolina Department of Transportation addresses all the roads it maintains, and local city and county governments take care of roads they maintain.

David Uchiyama of the North Carolina Department of Transportation talked to the Times-News on Dec. 13 and said with all the traffic, the removal of dead animals on Interstate 26 can be a challenge.

"They must be removed under a rolling roadblock, which creates almost instant congestion on the interstate," he said.

More: Saluda Whistle Stop Pizza & Wings closes after 7 years in business

He said the NCDOT’s maintenance team in Henderson County has received 183 disposed of, or dead, animals this year.

"NCDOT crews attempt to remove the carcasses as soon as possible, but they must do so in a way that is safe for the traveling public and our employees," he said.

Anyone wishing to report carcasses on the highways can do so by going to the NCDOT's "Contact Us" Portal at this link: https://www.ncdot.gov/contact/Pages/form.aspx?UnitName=debris&sourceUrl=/contact/.

Hendersonville Director of Public Works Tim Wooten spoke with the Times-News on Dec. 13 and said his employees also try to get the dead animals on city roads right away.

"We try to get them as quickly as possible after we see them or after we are notified. We don't want them laying around creating a safety hazard if they are in the roadway or become a larger problem," he said. "The longer they are laying around, the more difficult it could become for us to remove them."

More: Christmas tree farms in WNC get ready for busy holiday season

Sometimes, there are instances where Public Works can't touch the animal, Wooten said.

"We had a situation recently where we were notified about a dead deer, but it was on private property. We can't go onto private property to pick up anything, so we asked the homeowner to move it to the right of way. After that was completed, we quickly picked it up," he said.

With the reader's question answered, I had another question: What happens to the animal carcasses after they are removed?

"Good question. ... We take them to the Henderson County Transfer Station and dispose of them in the trash stream. They are weighed in with the rest of the trash, so it does cost us a little extra to dispose of them," Wooten said.

An elk stands beside a road sign near Cherokee, North Carolina.

An ongoing problem

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said there are more wildlife on the roads during certain times of year.

"While the NCDOT maintains records of road-killed animals, I can say that there are certain times of year when certain wildlife are more likely to be crossing roads, based on their biology," Falyn Owens, an extension wildlife biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, told the Times-News on Dec. 12. "For example, deer-vehicle collisions peak in autumn when deer are going through their mating season (aka the rut) and males are travelling over wide areas in search of as many mating opportunities as possible.

"It’s also typical to see a variety of juvenile animals crossing roads during the summer as they disperse from where they were born to seek their own territory or unrelated mates. In the mountains and on the coast, we see an increase in bear activity on roads during autumn as bears wander to find as much food as they can in preparation for the cold winter months."

The Safe Passage Fund Coalition was formed just a few years ago to combat the problem of deadly vehicle-animal collisions on highways. The coalition consists of these agencies: The Conservation Fund, Defenders of Wildlife, Great Smoky Mountains Association, National Parks Conservation Association, North Carolina Wildlife Federation, Wildlands Network and The Wilderness Society. Its goal is to build safe passages for wildlife to get over or under major roadways.

According to its website, SmokiesSafePassage.org, Department of Transportation staff in both North Carolina and Tennessee conducted weekly driving surveys along Interstate 40 that connects the two states.

The statistics showed 162 large mammals were killed on I-40 between 2018-2022. Bears accounted for the largest share of the roadkill, the article said. In those four years, at least 92 bears, 69 deer and one elk have died on that stretch of highway.

What is being done

The Safe Passage Fund Coalition continues to receive funds from the public as well as from the state government. Last month, the North Carolina General Assembly appropriated $2 million in funding for infrastructure to help reduce wildlife–vehicle collisions across the state, according to SmokiesSafePassage.org.

The infrastructure will include overpasses, underpasses and fencing along roads and highways. The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that the new funding in the budget will allow it to address three of the 13 I-40 projects recommended by the Safe Passage Fund Coalition. Combined with the five projects that are already funded, this will bring the projects to a total of eight of the 13 recommended.

Until these safe passages are in place, Owens said the most important thing for motorists to keep in mind is to be vigilant.

"As a general rule, motorists are most likely to come across wildlife on the road at dawn and dusk, and that’s the most important time to slow down, be vigilant and prepare to brake to avoid hitting an animal that’s trying to cross the roadway," Owens said.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Coalition Fund can do so by going to SmokiesSafePassage.org.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Answer Man: Who handles dead animal carcasses on North Carolina roads?