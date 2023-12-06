Answer Man: More planes flying into the Asheville Airport? Are they flying lower?

ASHEVILLE - As Asheville Regional Airport adds more nationally recognized routes, like an Allegiant Air route to Orlando, today's question concerns the flight path and altitude of planes overhead in Asheville, specifically for those off Haywood Road. Got a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com, and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: I live off Haywood Road in West Asheville and have noticed over the last several months that the air traffic has increased tremendously. It's not that we haven't had planes flying overhead for years, but now they are flying low enough to read the logos and the noise is ridiculous. This goes for planes headed toward the airport and the ones leaving. We are 10 miles from the airport, I think they have plenty of time to increase altitude by the time they get up here, right?

Answer: On any given day in Asheville, you could stare up at the wonderful Blue Ridge sky and, eventually, spot a streak of contrails, composed of ice crystals in a vague grey mist.

However, depending on the plane's elevation, you might just hear the noise first.

A plane takes off from the Asheville Airport July 14, 2023.

Whether these planes are headed to Orlando or coming back from a trip to Denver, recent increased patronage at Asheville Regional Airport may not only be noticeable when you are standing in line prepared to go to Disney World, but also when you are just sitting around your home.

Asheville Regional Airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey said that, yes, the number of flights has grown — pretty significantly.

"Yes — as air service options have grown, the number of daily roundtrip flights have also grown," Kinsey said in an email. "We have seen a shift in use of larger planes in recent years (which can be more noticeable than smaller planes). And, on average, we have seen a growth of about 7-8 roundtrip commercial flights per day in the past few years."

Kinsey also notes another important aspect: time of year.

"At certain times of the year, general aviation traffic increases as well," Kinsey said.

During the 2023 Thanksgiving weekend, data from the Transportation Security Administration indicated just how many more travelers come through airports during this period.

The TSA recorded a record 2.9 million travelers passing through security gates in a single day. That record made Nov. 26, 2023, the single highest travel date ever recorded by the TSA. Whew!

Travelers check in for their flight at a Delta Airlines kiosk in the Asheville Airport July 14, 2023.

To that point, the Citizen Times reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration to answer your question on flight elevations, but did not hear back in time for deadline.

However, Kinsey does have some information we could consider here regarding flight paths.

"The arriving and departing flight paths near AVL have not changed significantly in decades — and there are important reasons for this. AVL is a one-runway airport, situated in mountainous terrain. There are limited flight paths that are suitable for landing and takeoff, especially as they relate to instrument controlled arrival and departure paths," Kinsey said. "Near AVL, flights arrive from or depart to either the north or south of the airport, depending on prevailing wind direction and other factors."

Kinsey also made an important distinction for the airport: Flight paths are largely controlled by the FAA.

"Flight paths for the arrivals to and departures from an airport are provided, published and enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration, not the airport," Kinsey wrote. "Sophisticated infrastructure, including ground-based fixed navigational aids are in place and programmed to support the published and established flight paths."

Because planes arrive and depart from or to the north of the Airport, most of West Asheville is directly within the flight path. It might not be that planes are flying lower, but, perhaps, flying more often.

Will Hofmann is the Growth and Development Reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Got a tip? Email him at WHofmann@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Answer Man: More planes coming to the Asheville Regional Airport?