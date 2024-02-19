Answer Man: How are sewage discharges handled? How can they be prevented?

Mud and sediment are seen flowing into the French Broad River in Asheville following a flooding event.

Today's question comes from a concerned reader who wants to know how wastewater discharges are handled and how they can possibly be prevented.

Question: How are wastewater discharges handled and how can they be prevented?

Answer: This question comes following Jan. 9 flooding in Western North Carolina. There were several wastewater discharges, including 76,000 gallons in Brevard and 54,000 gallons along Sierra Nevada Way in Mills River after heavy rainfall throughout on Jan. 9. Some areas in Henderson County reported more than 6 inches of rain.

Following flooding events, wastewater discharges, also known as sanitary sewer overflows, are common, especially here in Western North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality decides how to handle the discharges in a variety of ways.

The Oklawaha Greenway off Seventh Avenue East is flooded on Jan. 9.

For example, NCDEQ says sometimes it takes fecal samples upstream of the spill site and remediates the area with lime and straw.

The North Carolina General Assembly's House Bill 1160 requires all local governments, animal operations, industries and others who operate wastewater collection and handling systems issue a news release when a spill of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters. Those spills are reported to the NCDEQ.

NCDEQ public information officer for the Division of Water Services, Laura Oleniacz, told the Times-News in a past article that the SSOs are handled immediately.

"Sewer system overflows, called SSOs, are not unusual following a large rain event," she said. "The NCDEQ Division of Water Resources staff will review the 24-hour and the five-day reports. They may request additional information, as needed, and will determine the next regulatory response, as appropriate."

Why do SSOs happen?

A natural weather event like flooding is a major cause of the SSOs, according to the NCDEQ. But there are instances where blockages in the waterlines due to people discarding things they shouldn't down sinks and toilets.

Mary Roderick, the planning director of the Economic & Community Development Department of the Land of Sky, told the Times-News on Feb. 15 that another reason for wastewater discharges is excessive stormwater runoff due to an increase in housing developments and thus an increase in the population.

"Henderson County's population increased 30.4% between 2000-2020, with most jurisdictions in the county experiencing higher rates. The N.C. Office of State Budgement and Management expects this trend to continue, and projects demand for an additional 19,000 housing units over the next 30 years," she said.

Roderick said while growth may bring benefits in terms of an expanding tax base, employment and economic development opportunities, it can strain the existing infrastructure, including stormwater and wastewater.

"The issues are exacerbated by extreme rainfall events. With more development, there is typically more impervious surface, which results in more stormwater runoff directly to our waterways," she said. "It also increases the speed at which water levels rise and fall, which increases the erosive force of streams and rivers. More rainfall and runoff can also increase inflow and infiltration to the sewer system, overwhelming treatment capacity and causing discharges, which is a serious water quality issue, on top of all of the sediment and pollutants carried by stormwater itself."

Asheville resident Glenda McDowell shows her rain garden she planted to help reduce stormwater runoff.

How can SSOs be prevented?

Hendersonville Utilities Director Adam Steurer said his team has been working to reduce the number of SSOs with a variety of different methods.

"Those include establishing a specific reduction task force, proactive sewer line inspections, collection system study and basin monitoring and sewer line replacement projects," he said. "The utility funded by our ratepayers places a high priority on implementing these important initiatives and infrastructure projects to build resilience against SSOs."

Black Mountain resident Diana McCall poses next to her rain barrel she has to help reduce stormwater runoff.

Steurer gave these three ways residents can help in the fight against SSOs:

Cease the grease. Do not pour fat, oils, or grease (also referred to as FOG) down the drain. These compounds can clog sewer pipes, cause SSOs, and can even clog your private sewer service line causing backups into your home or business.

Do not flush “flushable wipes” or “baby wipes.” These items can cause blockages in pipes and clog sewer pumps causing SSOs.

Report issues of stormwater entering drains connected to city sewer lines by calling 828-697-3073. Excessive stormwater entering sewer pipes takes up capacity needed to convey and treat sewer and can cause SSOs.

Michael Huffman, Hendersonville's stormwater division manager, gave more ways residents can help reduce SSOs.

"Examples of measures that can be implemented by residents include reducing the amount of impervious areas on their property, disconnecting impervious surfaces from the stormwater system and allowing runoff to flow over lawns or other natural areas, planting native plants and trees to help infiltrate stormwater, managing stormwater on-site with rain gardens or rain barrels, properly maintaining septic systems by having it pumped every 3-5 years and never putting chemicals down drains or septic systems," he said.

More information on the City’s Stormwater Management Program is available at https://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/stormwater. RiverLink also has information on how residents can help prevent stormwater runoff at https://riverlink.org/reduce-rain-runoff/https://riverlink.org/reduce-rain-runoff/.

