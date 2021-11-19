Answer Man: Where does the Eberhardt gun theft case stand? Muni golf course finances?

Former Buncombe Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt appeared in Buncombe County Superior Court in November 2020 to plead not guilty to a gun theft charge.

Question: In July 2020, Don Eberhardt, former Buncombe County Chief Deputy, was charged with two felonies, including an alleged gun theft. In November 2020, Eberhardt pleaded not guilty. No trial date was set. A prosecutor from Morehead City was handling the case at the request of Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams. Then the story died. What happened to this case involving the second highest-ranking law enforcement officer in Buncombe County?

Real answer: Clearly, a case involving an officer with a local law enforcement agency being charged with a crime will always pose a conflict of interest for the local district attorney. That was the case here.

"Due to a conflict identified by this office, this case is being handled by the Conference of District Attorneys," Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said via email.

Nikki Shaffer, a financial crimes resource prosecutor with the N.C. Conference of District Attorneys, said this week, "the Eberhardt matter is currently set for trial on Dec. 13. It will be held in the Buncombe County Superior Court in Asheville."

Eberhardt did appear in local court in November 2020. Through his attorney, Sean Devereux, he pleaded "not guilty" to felony charges of gun theft and possession of stolen goods. Devereux requested a jury trial.

As far as the length of time before trial, Williams noted that in general the pandemic has played a role in the speed of trials.

In this 2014 file photo, then-Asheville Police Lt. Don Eberhardt addressed the concerns of the crowd during a meeting at the Klondyke Public Housing Center. Eberhardt's trial on gun theft charge is scheduled for December 2021.

Williams said "an item readers should remember about case processing times these days is that jury trials were largely suspended due to COVID-19 for approximately a year in Buncombe."

Eberhardt is accused of stealing an AR-15 pistol from an Arden gun store on April 9, 2020. We previously noted that Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller issued a statement saying his office and Eberhardt had cooperated with a State Bureau of Investigation inquiry.

Miller said Eberhardt had resigned, but he still considered him a friend, calling him a "good man" and "good law enforcement officer" whom he has known for more than 20 years.

Question: Really liked your response regarding the current condition of the Asheville Municipal Golf Course and, of course, it prompted several more questions. One is, regarding the revenue this course generates for the city of Asheville: How much does it generate? With the number of rounds played, Muni has to have a positive cash flow. Does it make money for the city? How much? Also, the number of tourists playing there should be a consideration for perhaps some Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority funds. I have played 34 rounds so far this year and have met or been paired with people visiting here and wanting to play the course highlighted on the PBS documentary "Muni.” On weekends it's rather common to play behind groups in town for various events like weddings. Advertising a Donald Ross golf course at an affordable rate never hurts.

Real answer: The "Muni," as everyone calls it, is indeed a Donald Ross-designed gem dating to 1927. The city contracts with Pope Golf out of Florida, which runs the facility and is responsible for upkeep and mowing, but not the major long-term drainage fixes and tree issues the course contends with.

City of Asheville spokeswoman Polly McDaniel said the city "has had a strong business partnership with Pope Golf that provides affordable community golf for the Asheville area."

"The lease signed in 2012, was structured for Pope Golf to pay a flat annual management fee of $72,000," McDaniel said. "This amount would increase when Pope Golf reaches a total of $1.2 million in gross sales, which has not happened to date."

I reached out to Pope Golf CEO Keith Pope but didn't hear back. In my previous column, Pope noted that the course is plagued by drainage and runoff issues on the back nine from the adjoining Beverly Hills neighborhood, and that the city is responsible for major infrastructure improvements, which would also include new cart paths and work to the clubhouse.

McDaniel noted the city is preparing a Request For Proposals for the Muni contract, as the current lease expires in September 2022.

"The city wishes to maintain the relationship with Pope Golf, in a fiscally responsible manner, to continue to provide this asset to the community," McDaniel said.

As far as possibly utilizing some tourism-based tax dollars to fix up the course, the reader was referring to the Buncombe County TDA's Tourism Product Development Fund.

In a story this week, we noted the TDA is restarting the fund in 2022. Since 2001, the TPDF has granted $44 million to 39 community tourism projects, ranging from a zip line expansion to enhancements at the Harrah's Cherokee Center.

The TDA put the program on hiatus in 2019 for a reassessment of how grants are made and to get community input on how they should be allocated. That interruption continued into 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

The TDA will starting taking applications for grants again in April 2022, with grants being awarded near the end of 2022.

TDA President and CEO Vic Isley noted via email that the TDA has funded project development at city-owned assets such as the WNC Nature Center, JBL Soccer Complex, the River Arts District Transportation Improvement Plan and Harrah’s Cherokee Center, "when applications have been submitted to the TDA, reviewed by the TPDF committee and ultimately approved by the TDA board of directors."

These projects were funded, Isley said, because they met the capital development legislative mandate for TPDF funds and were priority projects for the city of Asheville.

Isley further noted, "Funding maintenance of a facility is currently not permitted in the legislation."

