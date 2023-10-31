A question and answer with Norwich Board of Education candidate James Paulsen

James Paulsen (R) is one of the candidates for the Norwich Board of Education. For Norwich, The Bulletin sent questionnaires to all candidates in the City Council and Board of Education elections. The answers here have been edited for conciseness and clarity.

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I was chosen to fill an open slot, and I feel a real need to finish what was started, as I feel my job is only half done.

What makes you stand out from other candidates?

Throughout my career I have learned to listen and I have worked as part of a team to approach and solve difficult problems. As a former Navy submariner, we learned teamwork, as our lives depended on it.

What do you think is the most important issue in the district and why?

We have poor morale with the teachers and support staff. We also have low teacher retention rates.

How would you address the issue?

I think communication is a big deal. The BOE used to visit the schools before COVID. That policy needs to be brought back. By visiting the schools, I can communicate with parents and staff. Also, I want to make it a habit to speak with union representatives for all unions.

What change would you like to see in Norwich Public Schools during your term, should you win?

School visits are important. I would also like to address parents’ complaints and comments during all board meetings. I would consider that my homework.

In light of the superintendent's leave, allegedly caused by a hostile environment, how should the school board respond?

I am not at liberty to talk about that issue.

Anything else you would like to add?

There is a contract for the paraprofessional educators coming up this year. They need to be put on a 12 month contract, not 10 month as present. The 10 month contract presents a real burden for those people.

Secondly, I believe that a quality education can be achieved by discipline in the classroom, setting high standards, and offering a traditional curriculum.

