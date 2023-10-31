A question and answer with Norwich Board of Education candidate Kevin Saythany

Kevin Saythany (D) is one of the candidates for the Norwich Board of Education. The Bulletin sent questionnaires to all candidates in the City Council and Board of Education elections. The answers here have been edited for conciseness and clarity.

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

I am running for re-election to the Board of Education because I want to continue to help students achieve academic success, and to ensure that they have the best education and opportunities to prepare them for high school, higher education and/or trade schools. I want to prepare them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the 21st century. Education is also a linchpin of economic development. When our schools do well, it will uplift the City of Norwich as a whole and entice families to move in.

What makes you stand out from other candidates?

I am an individual who is young, forward thinking, believes in diversity and inclusion, supports an honest budget to ensure that our teachers have the resources and tools they need to properly educate our students, and a constant supporter for high quality education.

Norwich Public Schools has great potential, and we as citizens of this city need to realize that. When our schools do well, it will make the whole city a more welcoming place for families, workers and businesses.

What do you think is the most important issue in the district and why?

Eliminating the negative stigma that we have about Norwich Public Schools is the most important issue. That means we need to do better with communication. Student grades are improving and parents are getting more involved in our schools through volunteering in events and making sure that students are safe from bullying of all kinds.

I am fortunate and grateful for the continued partnership between the City Council and the Board of Education because such a positive relationship leads to understanding and an open dialogue about our schools and the resources needed to support them.

How would you address the issue?

The Board of Education must continue to work with the City Council, the community and with the state to ensure that Norwich Public Schools has the resources and tools needed to provide for our teachers. Our students will benefit and succeed in their education if teachers are well supported. When our students do well, then so does our school district. When our school district does well, so does the city as a whole. Norwich will be able to move forward.

What change would you like to see in Norwich Public Schools during your term, should you win?

Communication within each level of our schools, and with students and parents, must improve. I also think it is important to disaggregate data and statistics about how our students are doing in school. Not all students learn at the same rate. We need to ensure that our students are given the attention they need and deserve to excel in their education and prepare them for the next phase in their educational journey.

In light of the superintendent's leave, allegedly caused by a hostile environment, how should the school board respond?

The members of the Board of Education must always be impartial. Facts and data must guide the decision making process. Until the final report has been thoroughly examined and concluded, the Board must refocus on students and teachers.

The stigma about our schools is lingering within the community and beyond, and we need to fight against that. When I walk through our classrooms, I see our teachers doing the best they can to educate our students, and the Board needs to do more to support them. NPS has great potential, and we must work together to bring that to light.

Anything else you would like to add?

The citizens of Norwich, whether or not they have children attending our schools, should understand and be aware that supporting our schools and education is an integral part of our community. When families are looking from the outside in, and they see how great our schools are and how our students are excelling and being cared for, they will want to move into our city and invest. The same is true for businesses. We all want what is best for our students so that they can go out into the world with integrity and dignity.

