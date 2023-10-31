A question & answer with Norwich City Council candidate Swaranjit Singh

Swaranjit Singh (D) is one of the candidates for Norwich City Council. For Norwich, The Bulletin sent questionnaires to all candidates in the City Council and Board of Education elections. The answers here have been edited for conciseness and clarity.

Why are you running for city council?

I am an optimistic person and have a lot of hope for making Norwich a better place for everyone. Currently, Norwich has many important decisions which will impact the future of the city, and I would like to continue my input on those decisions. I’m running for City Council to create a long-term plan that promotes sustainable economic development, strong parks, and a sense of identity. Also, this is my way to thank people of Norwich for accepting me and my family to the Norwich community.

Swaranjit Singh is running for Norwich City Council.

What makes you stand out from other candidates?

I have long standing credibility from serving Norwich on various boards, commissions and other elected positions.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

I have always advocated for needs of various diverse communities that live in Norwich. As a father who is raising kids in Norwich, and as a person with a Master’s degree, I care for our education system and having more opportunities for kids.

Being a property owner, I care about our property taxes. I can work beyond party lines and make the best decisions for Norwich. I understand the needs of this community and want to make sure resources are sent in the right direction.

What do you think is the most important issue in the city and why?

Affordability is a big issue impacting every household. Creating more opportunities for youth engagement, a better school system, and addressing the safety of people are also important issues.

Other than that, we need more positive economic development which helps to offset the mill rate for tax payers.

How would you address the issue?

Keeping an open mind for more affordable and multifamily housing projects to help create affordability for people to rent or own a home, and funding programs which will help create better lifestyles for families and youth in the city.

To address safety, I will continue working with community organizations and Norwich Police to create more awareness on violence prevention and intervention.

What change would you like to see in Norwich during your term, should you win?

I would like to see the city investing in building a stronger community with more recreation opportunities for youth, families and seniors. I would also like to see more opportunity for small businesses to grow and have access to multilingual grant applications so it’s easier for them to apply for the grants. This will help boost their morale and help them to offset some of the inflation and increased utility cost.

Anything else you would like to add?

Norwich has lot of untapped potential, especially with the great waterfront we have. I look forward working with my colleagues to create good use of our waterfront.

My name is Swarnjit Singh and I am first one on the ballot at “1A,” and I have good intentions for my city.I like to think positive and I want to create a dream city with all of you, where there are no sorrows and everyone lives in peace. I hope you will come out and support me.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: A Q&A with Norwich City Council candidate Swaranjit Singh