The Answer: What is OpenAI's new tool, Sora?
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is out with another tool. It's called Sora, and it's already causing some concerns. So what is Sora, and can you use it? Here's The Answer.
OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, is out with another tool. It's called Sora, and it's already causing some concerns. So what is Sora, and can you use it? Here's The Answer.
OpenAI today unveiled Sora, a generative AI model that creates video from text. Given a brief -- or detailed -- description or a still image, Sora can generate 1080p movie-like scenes with multiple characters, different types of motion and background details, OpenAI claims. "Sora has a deep understanding of language, enabling it to accurately interpret prompts and generate compelling characters that express vibrant emotions," OpenAI writes in a blog post.
-- video-generating model, Sora, can pull off some genuinely impressive cinematographic feats. The paper, titled "Video generation models as world simulators," co-authored by a host of OpenAI researchers, peels back the curtains on key aspects of Sora's architecture -- for instance revealing that Sora can generate videos of an arbitrary resolution and aspect ratio (up to 1080p). Per the paper, Sora's able to perform a range of image and video editing tasks, from creating looping videos to extending videos forwards or backwards in time to changing the background in an existing video.
OpenAI has announced a memory feature for its ChatGPT service. The tool is in beta and only available to a small number of users.
Under scrutiny from activists -- and parents -- OpenAI has formed a new team to study ways to prevent its AI tools from being misused or abused by kids. In a new job listing on its career page, OpenAI reveals the existence of a Child Safety team, which the company says is working with platform policy, legal and investigations groups within OpenAI as well as outside partners to manage "processes, incidents, and reviews" relating to underage users. The team is currently looking to hire a child safety enforcement specialist, who'll be responsible for applying OpenAI's policies in the context of AI-generated content and working on review processes related to "sensitive" (presumably kid-related) content.
OpenAI has been told it's suspected of violating European Union privacy, following a multi-month investigation of its AI chatbot, ChatGPT, by Italy's data protection authority. More uncomfortably for an AI giant like OpenAI, data protection authorities (DPAs) can issue orders that require changes to how data is processed in order to bring an end to confirmed violations. Or pull its service out of EU Member States where privacy authorities seek to impose changes it doesn't like.
A coalition of 20 tech companies signed an agreement Friday to help prevent AI deepfakes in the critical 2024 elections. OpenAI, Google, Meta, Amazon, Adobe and X are among the businesses signing the agreement to prevent and combat AI-generated content that could influence voters.
You never know what's lurking in the bottom of your reusable receptacles — you might not be washing them enough.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied OpenAI's attempt to trademark "GPT," ruling that the term is "merely descriptive" and therefore unable to be registered. It's a blow to OpenAI's branding, but don't expect its competitors to start releasing their own version of the ubiquitous chatbot. ChatGPT is certainly the most recognizable brand in AI right now, being the most popular conversational model on the market and the one that most visibly took large language models from curiosity to global trend.
Amazon's claims are similar to the ones made by Elon Musk's SpaceX and grocery chain Trader Joe's, which have also accused the federal agency of being "unconstitutional."
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
Medication used to treat endometriosis can lead to a swollen face. Here's what to know.
These are the top 9 prescription and OTC hearing aids of 2024, according to our experts and testers
Give your couch, bed or favorite chair an instant upgrade with this soft faux fur throw that's on super sale for the long weekend.
Why are at-home sexual assault test kits so controversial? There are several reasons. Here's what you need to know.
Take your pout from chapped to enchanting as winter wanes. Bonus: It contains a wrinkle-reducer, too.
Sweater weather isn't over yet! Add this wildly flattering poncho to your arsenal and finish out the season in style.
Managing a social presence these days can be tough. It's even tougher for those who are experimenting with the new wave of Twitter-like services, like Mastodon, Nostr and Bluesky, where staying active means a lot of duplicate posts to different networks. In addition to scheduling services like Fedica and Postpone, there's now a new app, Nootti, that allows you to post to Mastodon, Nostr and Bluesky from one interface.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!