The Answer: Wine sales dropped?
In 2023, and for the first time in half a century, sales of spirits topped sales of wine in the United States.
In 2023, and for the first time in half a century, sales of spirits topped sales of wine in the United States.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast discussing the current relevancy of the NFL Scouting Combine. Well Dan and Pat do, Ross just disappears at the start of the show. Once Ross returns, the trio debates which QB in this draft process will become the 'lightning rod' prospect of 2024.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to take a deep dive on all the latest news buzzing around the NFL Scouting Combine. The duo discuss whether or not the Combine is in decline as an event, the quarterback class and how it might shake out in the top ten (is Drake Maye sliding or is it just smoke?), Marvin Harrison Jr. and whether or not his WR1 status could be challenged, the Kansas City Chiefs franchise tagging L'Jarius Sneed and what that means for Chris Jones and Zach Wilson being given permission to seek a trade, Later in the show, Fitz and Charles discuss the NFLPA report cards that were released this morning and the most shocking outcomes, including the Chiefs' terrible grade, the Jacksonville Jaguars making a massive improvement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers making players pay for their own hotel rooms and more. Last year's report cards showed how much power the players have gained over the last few years.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
It's a mini music maker that has over 62,000 Amazon shoppers jamming along to surprisingly big sound.
The beleaguered beer giant is looking to move past its troubles as it reaches a new contract with its US brewery workers.
The latest versions of Samsung's The Frame TVs are currently on sale. The 50-inch model has dropped by $400 to a record-low price.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
Teams have unveiled their liveries, Drive to Survive has hit Netflix and Red Bull is looking strong, all of which signal one thing: Formula 1 opens its 2024 season this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
While making the doc, Williams’s behavior became increasingly “erratic” and the filmmakers found themselves trying to figure out: “What's really going on here?” as Williams was isolated from her family and not getting adequate care.
If a team like the Falcons or Vikings wants to trade up in the draft to get a top quarterback prospect, it will have to pay a massive price.
Everything you need to know about streaming the first Formula 1 Grand Prix of the season.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18 and so much more.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
A new study shows that California dominates when it comes to EV chargers and having the most metro areas that are EV friendly. But when looking at states as a whole, California got edged out by another.
Smooth out lumps and bumps without feeling constricted: 'It feels comfortable and airy. I actually slept in it.'
J.D. Power's U.S. Automotive Forecast for February predicted that automaker incentive spending would grow to $2,565, a notable improvement over last year's numbers.
Payments infrastructure giant Stripe said today it has inked deals with investors to provide liquidity to current and former employees through a tender offer at a $65 billion valuation. Notably, the valuation represents a 30% increase compared to what Stripe was valued at last March when it raised $6.5 billion in Series I funding at a $50 billion valuation. While Stripe declined to comment beyond a written statement, a source familiar with the internal happenings in the company told TechCrunch that Stripe and some of its investors agreed to purchase over $1 billion of current and former Stripe employees’ shares.
With the season nearing the three-quarter point, let's examine what lies ahead for every team with title hopes.
Brake dust buildup can make the paint on your wheels chip off and lead to corrosion and rust. Prevent this with a wheel cleaner made to remove brake dust.
Samsung’s upcoming microSD card will offer a dramatic speed boost. The company’s 256GB SD Express microSD — the first of its kind — can read data at up to 800 MB/s, significantly faster than the microSDs you can buy today.