Answer Woman: Are McDonald's 'Adult Happy Meals' available in Asheville? CosMc's coming?

A reader asks where to find new McDonald's offerings in Asheville including meal boxes with collectible figurines and pilot locations of the franchise’s new “beverage-led” restaurants.

Question: Where can I find an adult Happy Meal around Asheville? Also, are any of the new McDonald’s coffee bars coming to Asheville?

The new adult version of a McDonald's Happy Meal is all about the design from Cactus Plant Flea Market. That's why the Hamburglar has four eyes.

Answer: Checking what’s in stock at individual locations through the McDonald’s app is likely the best way to hunt down one of the franchise’s popular “Adult Happy Meals,” which are already notorious for selling out fast. New “CosMc's” coffee bar offerings will be trickier to get your hands on.

Adult happy meals

Cactus Plant Flea Market Boxes, referred to by many as Adult Happy Meals, were first released by McDonald’s in October 2023 through a partnership with fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market. These meals, which included one of four collectible McDonald’s mascot figurines in every box, were wildly popular and have long since sold out. As of Dec. 11, however, McDonald’s has teamed up with musician Kerwin Frost to produce a second offering: the Kerwin Frost Box.

Pictured are the 6 new, iconic McNugget Buddies in McDonald's Adult Happy Meal created by Kerwin Frost for 2023. They are (from left to right, top to bottom) Darla, BRRRICK, Kerwin Frost, Uptown Moe, Waffutu and Don Bernice

These boxes come with fries, a soft drink and your choice of 10 piece chicken McNuggets or Big Mac. Additionally, each box includes one of six new McNugget Buddy collectible figurines inspired by a line of 1988 Happy Meal collectibles with the same name.

As of Jan. 4, the following Asheville McDonald’s locations listed the Kerwin Frost Box as available:

850 Brevard Road.

51 Tunnel Riad.

950 Patton Ave.

401 Smokey Park Highway.

755 Merrimon Ave.

Keep in mind, though, that these meals have proven extremely popular. Due to these variations in availability, the best way to ensure you’ll be able to get your hands on one of these meals is to check availability on the McDonald’s app. The order ahead function of the app will notify you whether the boxes are available — and allow you to reserve one — before you drop in.

CosMc's locations

The coffee bars mentioned in this question are an even more recent addition to the McDonald’s franchise. CosMc's, described in a news release as a “small-format, beverage-led concept,” offers a large, colorful drink menu, some new food options and a few fan favorite items such as the McMuffin.

“CosMc’s menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts,” stated the news release. “You’ll see a range of specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages and cold coffee – think Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew. Make it yours with customizations at every turn: popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and so much more.”

While these locations will certainly be “beverage-led” as promised, the release also mentioned new food items such as the Spicy Queso Sandwich, Savory Hash Brown Bites and Pretzel Bites. The full CosMc's menu can be found on its website.

The first CosMc's location opened in December 2023 in Bollingbrook, Indiana. According to a news release, the franchise plans to open approximately 10 CosMc locations by the end of 2024. Unfortunately, the only further pilot locations mentioned so far will be opening in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas in Texas. For updates on where the rest of these new locations can be found, your best bet is to keep an eye on CosMc's social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok or X.

