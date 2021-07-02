Answering the call: Local police agencies address recruiting challenges

Jul. 2—Law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported struggling to recruit officers. Some have tied that struggle to increased scrutiny of police, protests and the pandemic. The News Press checked in with local agencies about their hiring practices in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

The agencies in Payne County each face different struggles when it comes to recruiting applicants.

Oklahoma State University Police Capt. Colt Chandler said OSUPD has seen a decrease in applicants this year, but the department is exploring ways to boost recruitment.

"Besides the atmosphere and the knowledge that you have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people every day, working for the Oklahoma State University Police Department has other benefits," Chandler said. "OSU provides a competitive benefit package, which includes insurance and retirement benefits, as well as 12 paid holidays per year."

OSUPD isn't the only agency working on updating their recruitment process, as Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper said PCSO is also doing that. In addition, PCSO is updating its community outreach program.

Harper said his department hasn't faced struggles with recruiting for the field deputy position, but it is having a difficult time filling detention officer positions.

"Our hiring process is in-depth, and has multiple steps," Harper said. "We feel this will provide us with the necessary information to hire the best people to fit the needs of the Payne County Sheriff's Office."

Harper said additional deputies are needed due to some retirements and to fill specialty positions.

Stillwater Police Department administrators said their biggest struggle is finding applicants who can pass the background check because integrity and honesty is important to SPD.

"We aren't looking for perfect but we are looking for honest people who are mature and take ownership of their past mistakes. Police officers are made up of members of the public," Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.

Story continues

Even with their hiring issues, SPD administration said there isn't a correlation between a decrease in successful applicants and the death of Floyd.

It's important to know that minimum staffing requirements for each shift have not changed with unfilled positions, Gibbs said.

"We have the same minimum number of officers working each shift, we just have fewer total officers to cover those shifts," he said.

Although some agencies have reported an increase in crime which they are relating to cuts in police funding, both Gibbs and Harper said they haven't seen an increase in crime in Stillwater and Payne County. Harper said PCSO has seen an increase in calls for service, but that doesn't necessarily indicate an increase in the crime rate.