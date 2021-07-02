Answering the call: Local police agencies address recruiting challenges

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ashlynd Huffman, Stillwater NewsPress, Okla.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 2—Law enforcement agencies across the nation have reported struggling to recruit officers. Some have tied that struggle to increased scrutiny of police, protests and the pandemic. The News Press checked in with local agencies about their hiring practices in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

The agencies in Payne County each face different struggles when it comes to recruiting applicants.

Oklahoma State University Police Capt. Colt Chandler said OSUPD has seen a decrease in applicants this year, but the department is exploring ways to boost recruitment.

"Besides the atmosphere and the knowledge that you have an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of young people every day, working for the Oklahoma State University Police Department has other benefits," Chandler said. "OSU provides a competitive benefit package, which includes insurance and retirement benefits, as well as 12 paid holidays per year."

OSUPD isn't the only agency working on updating their recruitment process, as Payne County Sheriff Joe Harper said PCSO is also doing that. In addition, PCSO is updating its community outreach program.

Harper said his department hasn't faced struggles with recruiting for the field deputy position, but it is having a difficult time filling detention officer positions.

"Our hiring process is in-depth, and has multiple steps," Harper said. "We feel this will provide us with the necessary information to hire the best people to fit the needs of the Payne County Sheriff's Office."

Harper said additional deputies are needed due to some retirements and to fill specialty positions.

Stillwater Police Department administrators said their biggest struggle is finding applicants who can pass the background check because integrity and honesty is important to SPD.

"We aren't looking for perfect but we are looking for honest people who are mature and take ownership of their past mistakes. Police officers are made up of members of the public," Public Information Officer Capt. Kyle Gibbs said.

Even with their hiring issues, SPD administration said there isn't a correlation between a decrease in successful applicants and the death of Floyd.

It's important to know that minimum staffing requirements for each shift have not changed with unfilled positions, Gibbs said.

"We have the same minimum number of officers working each shift, we just have fewer total officers to cover those shifts," he said.

Although some agencies have reported an increase in crime which they are relating to cuts in police funding, both Gibbs and Harper said they haven't seen an increase in crime in Stillwater and Payne County. Harper said PCSO has seen an increase in calls for service, but that doesn't necessarily indicate an increase in the crime rate.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving, lawyer says

    A Tesla Inc Model S Plaid electric vehicle burst into flames on Tuesday while the owner was driving, just three days after the $129,900, top-of-the-range car was delivered following its June launch, an attorney for the driver told Reuters. The driver, identified as an "executive entrepreneur", was initially not able to get out of the car because its electronic door system failed, prompting the driver to "use force to push it open," Mark Geragos, of Geragos & Geragos, said on Friday. The car continued to move for about 35 feet to 40 feet (11 to 12 meters) before turning into a "fireball" in a residential area near the owner's Pennsylvania home.

  • In boost to Starmer, UK Labour wins election reprieve in north England

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Labour leader Keir Starmer received a boost in northern England on Friday, fighting off a challenge from the governing Conservatives to hang on to a parliamentary seat that if lost, would have heaped pressure on him to stand down. The victory for Labour, which saw 13,296 to 12,973 votes in favour of its candidate Kim Leadbeater, in Batley and Spen, hands Starmer a reprieve from those questioning whether he can rebuild Britain's main opposition party after a 2019 election disaster. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives had been cautiously hopeful they could oust Labour from another northern English constituency after winning a contest Hartlepool in May but fell just 323 votes short.

  • ContextLogic Finance Chief Steps Down

    Mobile eCommerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) has said its Chief Financial Officer, Rajat Bahri, has notified the Board of Directors of his resignation effective July 23. The company has engaged executive search firm, Heidrick, to identify Mr. Bahri's successor. Chief Accounting Officer Brett Just and Director of FP&A Jennifer Oliver will serve as interim co-CFOs. "During his four and a half years as our CFO, Rajat has been integral in scaling the company globally, leading us through

  • Antetokounmpo's injury makes Bucks' title quest much tougher

    MILWAUKEE (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks overhauled their roster during the offseason to put more star power around two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is doubtful Thursday night for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals after an MRI showed he hyperextended his left knee in the Bucks' 110-88 Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. ''Giannis is going to do everything he can to be available,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday.

  • Ahead of Her Olympics Debut, Naomi Osaka Announces She Will Represent Japan

    Naomi Osaka has confirmed she will compete for Japan in the 2021 Summer Olympics, which will coincidentally be held in Tokyo. The 23-year-old tennis player was born in Japan, but she was raised in the United States.

  • How a Bitter Ex-Police Chief Could Plunge Milwaukee Into Chaos

    Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyTari Davis was at home in Milwaukee watching a movie with his two children just after midnight when he heard the sirens.It was Sept. 8, 2019, and the sound was not exactly foreign in the 43-year-old Black man’s neighborhood. Still, he grew concerned when the wailing kept getting closer, and more so when he got a phone call from his 19-year-old daughter’s fiancee, Kevin Brown.According to Davis, Brown didn’t say anything on the phone, but the father soon came to realize the 22

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Deadly shootout after motorcycle club members go to punish imposter, Indiana cops say

    The bikers went to beat and rob the man for posing as a member of their clubs - but things didn’t go as planned.

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • President Biden had some surprise news for Miami-Dade’s mayor on the Surfside collapse

    President Joe Biden seemed to surprise Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Thursday when he said the federal government could handle the first 30 days of county and state’s costs in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse.

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • Ammon Bundy avoided convictions in Oregon, Nevada. His winning streak ended in Idaho

    The Republican gubernatorial candidate now has an acquittal, a mistrial and a conviction in three court cases.

  • Some Missouri police cut ties with ATF as feds assess impact of new gun law

    Federal law enforcement are quietly asking Missouri police whether they will continue assisting in federal firearm investigations.

  • The Trump Organization kept 'internal spreadsheets' documenting its alleged criminal conduct, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors accused the Trump Org. of illegally labeling cash it paid to Allen Weisselberg as "Holiday Entertainment" to avoid paying taxes on it.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Kentucky man who was convicted in homicide but pardoned must stay in jail, judge rules

    A prosecutor had argued it would be dangerous to release Patrick Baker.

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character. Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.