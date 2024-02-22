Answering to seven bosses: Daytona Beach city manager gets first formal evaluation.

DAYTONA BEACH — If Deric Feacher's job as city manager was a class, and the mayor and six city commissioners were his teachers, he would be taking home a report card with three C's, two strong B's and two A+'s.

Nearly three years into the job, Feacher received his first evaluation from commissioners at Wednesday night's City Commission meeting.

When their seven scores are averaged out, it leaves Feacher with a solid B grade.

The top official at City Hall received some criticisms, including a reminder that city commissioners are his bosses. But most of the comments about his performance since he took over as city manager on June 1, 2021 were complimentary.

"Overall, I think you're doing an outstanding job," Mayor Derrick Henry said.

Daytona Beach City Manager Deric Feacher has been the city's top government official since June 1, 2021. Feacher received his first evaluation on Wednesday, which contained both praise and constructive criticism.

Under the system laid out in the City Charter, the mayor and six city commissioners are the city manager's bosses. They hired him, approved his five-year contract, control his salary, and have the power to fire him if they ever thought that was needed.

There is no indication, however, that commissioners want to show Feacher the door, nor that he wants to leave.

Feacher told commissioners he'll respond to their suggestions for improvement within the next two weeks with a report he'll send them on how he'll try to make their recommended changes.

"For the compliments you had, I'll share those with my teammates," he said.

'Feacher is a refreshing change'

The 47-year-old Feacher, whose annual salary will increase in April from $285,681 to $291,395, was evaluated on a numerical system of one to five. One is considered poor, two is below average, three is average, four is above average and five is excellent.

City Commissioners Paula Reed and Ken Strickland gave Feacher all fives on 10 different categories within his evaluation. City Commissioner Dannette Henry's scores averaged out to 4.8, and City Commissioner Quanita May was the next highest with an overall rating of 4.72.

The scores from City Commissioner Monica Paris and the mayor both averaged out to 3.62, and City Commissioner Stacy Cantu's ratings came in at 3.24.

Daytona Beach city commissioners gave the city manager his first evaluation Wednesday night. Standing from left to right are City Commissioners Quanita May, Stacy Cantu, Paula Reed and Ken Strickland. Seated from left to right are City Commissioner Monica Paris, Mayor Derrick Henry and City Commissioner Dannette Henry.

The 10 categories commissioners evaluated Feacher on included individual characteristics; professional skills and status; relations with elected members; policy execution; reporting; citizen relations; staffing; supervision; fiscal management and community.

Commissioners had the option of submitting written comments on each of those 10 categories. Reed was highly complimentary in her remarks, saying "Mr. Feacher is a refreshing change as our Chief Administrative Officer."

She noted that she likes Feacher's policy for the city government of "How can we get to yes?"

"After exercising every option, if we can't it won't be because we didn't try," Reed wrote in her evaluation.

Reed did write that "I've had to remind him a time or two about discussions we've had," but added "he steps up to the plate and addresses issues authoritatively."

City manager 'needs to be less partisan'

Commissioners mainly had a combination of compliments and constructive criticism.

Paris wrote that Feacher "can find common ground and solve problems for the good of all." She also said he's "easy to approach and talk to, builds rapport well, is a good listener."

Paris also wrote that Feacher "can facilitate effective brainstorming, is good at bringing creative ideas to the table and implementing them."

She noted that "I would like to see a quicker turnaround time on requests to be put on the agenda that are affected by the current market." Some examples she cited were impact fee reviews, rental rates on city-owned property, and sales of city-owned property.

Zone 1 City Commissioner Monica Paris gave the city manager both compliments and constructive criticism during his evaluation Wednesday night.

Cantu had the most candid comments, saying Feacher "needs to be less partisan" and that he needs to "realize that he works for the commission, and not the other way around."

She also wrote that Feacher "can be very dismissive and doesn't seem to have a lot of time to answer questions except at agenda reviews." And she said, "He is great with the public, but can be selective if he receives criticism."

She also wrote that Feacher "needs to be more transparent and accountable with fiscal activities."

The mayor applauded Feacher for doing an "exemplary job in helping to resolve the police shortage and improving the compensation package for law enforcement."

However, Henry made it clear one of his biggest disappointments is that the city manager didn't do more to address the city's dearth of affordable housing.

"I specifically feel that it has taken too long to implement specific solutions for affordable housing," Henry wrote. "This is a chief objective of the elected body and should take a much greater precedence with the manager. In addition, we have not had any unique or creative solutions come forth in this area."

'Accessible and transparent'

Strickland said he'd like Feacher to "replace staff members that continue to perform as if the previous city manager was still here." May asked the city manager to "keep me informed of what is potentially happening in my zone."

They also commended Feacher. Strickland wrote that he finds Feacher "accessible and transparent." May said Feacher is "active as a community person," and that he has "attended multiple events, attended events for the future of the city, and built relationships in multiple places."

The only comment City Commissioner Dannette Henry added to her evaluation form is "I would like the manager to bring ideas how to complete the remaining phases on the Derbyshire Park Master Plan within my zone."

The mayor wrote that "Feacher has been present, engaged and involved in variety of areas throughout the community. His leadership style has been enthusiastic, and he hits the ground with his ears listening to and talking to staff at his arrival."

Henry is satisfied overall.

"I'm very pleased with the way the city is moving," the mayor said during Wednesday's meeting.

