Answers to local unsolved crimes could be in the cards

Feb. 12—Playing cards have been used for entertainment, gambling and even to educate the military about the enemy.

State Police are now hoping cards will help solve some cold cases.

Unveiled this week, the cards feature victims of unresolved homicides and missing persons cases, including five cases from Lawrence and Andover.

Each card in the deck, which seeks to generate leads to assist investigators in solving the crimes, features a photo of and information about a victim.

The cards are being distributed to state prison inmates "in the hope they may have and share information about the crimes," state police announced this week.

"The victims in this deck were someone's mother, father, sister, brother, wife, husband, child, or partner," Colonel Christopher Mason said.

The local cases included in the cards include:

Angelo Puglisi

Angelo "Andy" Puglisi went missing from the Higgins Memorial Pool in South Lawrence on Aug. 21, 1976.

The day he went missing, Andy's "family and others from the neighborhood began searching for him, canvassing the pool area, the municipal dump that abutted it in those days, the nearby woods that led to the highway, and the streets of the housing development," according to a state police bulletin.

"They yelled his name over and over," the bulletin added. "They heard nothing back. Saw nothing."

Over the next week, the search for Andy intensified and included Lawrence police, state police and the National Guard.

"The case got exhaustive media coverage. Leads were checked and ruled out. Appeals to the public were made. A psychic from Texas provided tantalizing tips and, according to at least one police officer, seemingly knew details about the crime scene that later proved to be accurate. But still nothing. Andy Puglisi had vanished," according to state police.

Over the years, investigators checked out various reports, even returning to the woods with specially trained search teams, dogs trained to detect human remains and even with a forensic anthropologist.

John and Geraldine Magee

John Magee and Geraldine Magee were found murdered in their Andover home on Dec. 14, 2011.

The couple's daughter and grandchildren found them dead — shot in the neck execution style and placed head-to-head on the floor of their mansion at 7 Orchard Crossing.

The day before, John had visited a construction site in Reading, where his company, Magee Construction, was building some homes. Geraldine had spoken with her daughter Holly about watching the grandchildren the next day while Holly did some Christmas shopping.

Holly was bringing the children to her mother's home on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 14 when she discovered them dead.

Friends and acquaintances interviewed by various media outlets at the time said the Magees were friendly, happy and wealthy. They had the home in Andover as well as one in Florida.

The Magees' burned Lexus SUV was also found the night before in Boston's North End.

Victor Estevez

Victor "Alex" Estevez was shot multiple times outside his 94 Abbott St., Lawrence apartment and died.

He was recalled as a good neighbor who shoveled snow for those who lived near him.

Jonathan Amador

Jonathan "Jay" Amador was killed on Sept. 3, 2018 after he was seen walking in the area of 17 Brook St. in Lawrence.

Juan Espinal

Juan Espinal of Lawrence was killed on March 8, 2017. Police said two men were lying in wait and ambushed him as walked home. He was chased up Forest Street toward Crescent Street where he was shot.

The Unresolved Cases Playing Cards project was the idea of former MSP Col. Kerry Gilpin, who was a survivor of a homicide victim, police said.

State police also noted playing cards have an "interesting history of informational uses."

"In the Second World War, the US military distributed playing card decks featuring silhouettes of aircraft to help soldiers distinguish between enemy and Allied planes, as well as cards with hidden maps of escape routes that could help POWs. In 2003, playing cards showing Saddam Hussein's regime members were handed out to US troops during the Iraq war," according to State Police.

Anyone who information on the unresolved cases can call (toll free), call toll free 1-855-MA-SOLVE, email mspunresolved@pol.state.ma.us, or send a letter to the Unresolved Cases Unit at 470 Worcester Road, Framingham MA 01702.

