'We need answers.' Ohio AG says no fast end to East Palestine train derailment lawsuit

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost marks the one-year anniversary of the East Palestine train derailment with a press conference Friday via Zoom. Yost offered an update on the state's legal action against Norfolk Southern. The train derailed in Feb. 3, 2023.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says there is no "imminent resolution" in the state's lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over the East Palestine train derailment.

Yost, speaking via Zoom from Columbus, met with reporters Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of the crash in Columbiana County that made national headlines. He provided an update on the legal action his office took against the railway company after the Feb. 3, 2023, disaster.

The lawsuit seeks to force Norfolk Southern to pay for costs incurred by the state, including the emergency response, economic damage and harm to natural resources. It also seeks to have Norfolk conduct future soil and groundwater tests and not dispose of contaminated soil at the derailment site.

A representative for Norfolk Southern on Friday declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

Yost said his office has no current plans to settle or resolve the complaint until the National Transportation Safety Board finishes its investigation and releases a final report. He has not been told when the final NTSB report will be completed.

Yost said the final NTSB report might not have all the answers his office seeks and "we may have to go digging for those answers" before any resolution could be reached. He said the state litigation won't be resolved by this summer, at least.

"We need answers and answers don’t come in a minute," he said. "We’re going to have to let this process play out. It would be irresponsible to drive forward a final resolution without good answers, the best we can get."

What happened in East Palestine?

Around 8:55 p.m. Feb. 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials to Conway, Pennsylvania, derailed and caught fire in East Palestine.

Five of the train cars had a toxic and flammable gas called vinyl chloride — used in plastic products — that can cause certain cancers. To prevent an explosion, residents were evacuated and a controlled release of gas was conducted Feb. 6. Multiple lawsuits against Norfolk Southern soon followed.

In addition to the state's suit, a class-action lawsuit involving individuals and businesses impacted by the derailment was filed in federal court in Youngstown. The federal government and shareholders also have legal action against Norfolk Southern. All of those claims remain unresolved.

Yost said the state lawsuit could be amended to include companies who owned cars on the train.

"As the facts are developed, those responsible will be held accountable," he said.

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine in February 2023.

