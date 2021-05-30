Answers sought for Angel Baby Doe; JCSO reaches out to private DNA lab

May 29—Had she lived, Angel Baby Doe would've been looking forward to celebrating her 20th birthday this November. Instead, she has for the past 19 years been the focus of arguably the Johnson County Sheriff's Office's most heartbreaking cold case.

Hoping for a break in the case, JCSO officials have now turned to Othram, a private DNA laboratory in The Woodlands, that recently played a pivotal role in locating a suspect in a nearly 50 year old Fort Worth murder case.

JCSO officials, as they have for years, also continue to encourage anyone with information on the case to contact the sheriff's office at 817-556-6058 or coldcase@johnsoncountytx.org.

Angel Baby Doe, her identity remains unknown, died on the side of a road when she was just several hours old.

On a 60 degree morning Nov. 18, 2001, JCSO deputies and detectives responded to the 400 block of South Briaroaks Road near the Burleson and Briaroaks area. The body of the newly born baby girl was loosely wrapped in a Winnie the Pooh jacket. A man picking up cans alongside the roadway while walking to a nearby store spotted the baby and called police.

JCSO officers determined that the baby was probably born outside a hospital and abandoned on the side of the road.

"Due to the nature of the child's discovery, foul play has been determined," JCSO Lt. Keven George said.

Then Johnson County Sheriff Bob Alford named the girl Angel Baby Doe in hopes that one day her identity and the identity of her mother will become known.

Rosser Funeral Home donated a casket and the city of Cleburne's Cemetery Department provided funding for the baby's burial, according to a 2010 Times-Review article by former reporter Pete Kendall.

In the years since, Alford, current Sheriff Adam King, detectives and members of the JCSO's Cold Case Squad have continued to pursue the case.

"There have been a lot of tests and a lot of people talked to and leads followed over the years," JCSO Captain Danny Rogers said.

It's important, Rogers, King and others involved said, to pursue cold cases no matter how far they recede into history because the victims deserve justice and their family members deserve closure.

JCSO officials in 2018 released a post mortem artistic rendering of Angel Baby Doe in hopes of generating new leads.

"The loss of a young life is the greatest tragedy we will ever know, which is only made worse when the victim is denied justice," King said at the time. "Our deputies and the Cold Case Squad have never forgotten this child and they want to know what happened and why. They are this child's adoptive family and they want closure."

Rogers said it is unclear how long DNA testing on Angel Baby Doe will take but added that such testing usually takes a while.

In looking into Angel Baby Doe and other Johnson County cold cases Othram's name came up, Rogers said.

"Their name came up through our people and our Cold Case Squad reaching out to different people and talking to people who work cold cases at other agencies," Rogers said.

Othram last year assisted Fort Worth police in location, and the subsequent arrest, of a suspect in the 1974 Carla Walker murder case.

Walker, then 17, was abducted in on Feb. 17, 1974 from a bowling alley parking lot in Fort Worth. Three days later her body was found dumped in a culvert near Benbrook Lake. Police determined that she had been beaten, raped and strangled before being killed.

Last year, Othram officials, working with articles of Walker's clothing collected the scene, managed to work up a fuller DNA profile than was previously possible. Those results coupled with subsequent investigation led to the September arrest of McCurley

Police had interviewed McCurley among other suspects in 1974 but, because of lack of evidence and DNA technology at the time, were unable to take matters past the questioning stage.

McCurley will soon stand trial on a charge of capital murder and, if found guilty, spend the rest of his life in jail.

Othram is the world's first private DNA laboratory built specifically to apply the power of modern parallel sequencing to forensic evidence, according to a company press release.

Othram scientists and specialists are "experts at recovery, enrichment and analysis of human DNA from trace quantities of degraded or contaminated materials," according to the same release.