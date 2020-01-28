ANSYS 2020 R1 Digitally Threads Simulation Across Product Lifecycle Processes

Drives state-of-the-art designs, significantly slashes costs, greatly expedites path to market

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies are accelerating digital transformation by integrating cutting-edge ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) technology across product lifecycle processes through new functionalities released today in ANSYS 2020 R1. From improving product development with ANSYS Minerva to running complex simulations with substantially streamlined workflows with ANSYS® Fluent® to optimizing electromagnetic design processes with ANSYS® HFSS™, ANSYS 2020 R1 enables companies to pioneer trailblazing innovations and create highly cost-effective designs.

As simulation impacts virtually every product development decision, users must address considerable scale and complexity challenges of interoperability, data and process management, high-performance computing (HPC) integration and traceability. Additionally, sophisticated multiphysics simulation and optimization assets must be widely available throughout engineering teams and across product lifecycles. ANSYS 2020 R1 addresses this with portfolio-wide upgrades and improvements to ANSYS Minerva — enabling customers to connect simulation and optimization to their larger product lifecycle processes.

ANSYS Minerva helps companies transform simulation intellectual property into a valuable and controlled corporate asset, capture best practices and digitally thread simulation and optimization more broadly across the enterprise than ever before. Minerva now incorporates advanced technologies for significantly improving workflows and enhancing simulation process and data management (SPDM). This includes dashboards that drive improved decision support, dynamic 3D visualization tools for exploring model data, a state-of-the-art system for managing change and ensuring reliability of information.

OptiSlang — a technology now owned by ANSYS as a result of the recent acquisition of Dynardo — now teams with Minerva's SPDM solutions to help users reduce development time and expedite the evaluation of affordable optimal design alternatives.

"Navigating digital transformation is about adapting to a constantly evolving environment and using existing tools and data in new ways. With use of simulation expected to expand in the coming years, Minerva is important to Eaton and plays a key part in our larger, enterprise-wide digital prototyping and additive manufacturing (AM) initiatives," said Todd Earls, vice president of Information Technology at Eaton. "Additionally, traceability and management are essential for efficiency and there are many steps necessary to design and manufacture parts using AM or other processes. ANSYS Minerva will help make our user experience more streamlined than it is today."

An interoperable knowledge management application engineered with an open and vendor-neutral architecture, Minerva integrates with engineering teams' ecosystem of simulation tools and enterprise systems and streamlines collaboration and traceability across teams based around the world.

"Customers across virtually every industry seek to radically improve how they leverage simulation, optimize designs and share data to spur innovation and create products more efficiently," said Eric Bantegnie, vice president and general manager at ANSYS. "Minerva's improvements help fuse simulation and optimization processes across the enterprise, establishing simulation-based design optimization workflows as a dynamic standardized process for exploring and improving product performance. In addition to Minerva, ANSYS 2020 R1 delivers numerous state-of-the-art upgrades across our portfolio designed to inspire innovation, slash development costs and speed products to market."

Pioneering Major Advancements in Simulation

ANSYS 2020 R1 delivers upgraded capabilities for flagship simulation platforms including ANSYS® Mechanical™ and ANSYS Fluent that help customers strengthen their digital thread to drive innovation and overcome design complexity challenges. Additionally, this new release upgrades ANSYS HFSS and ANSYS® Maxwell® to help customers substantially enrich their electromagnetic design processes.

ANSYS 2020 R1 empowers ANSYS Mechanical users to go further than ever before with added features and enhancements to better handle complex, highly nonlinear and massively large models. Additional functionality streamlines workflows, including post-processing of reinforcements and easy drag-and-drop of external models right into ANSYS Mechanical.