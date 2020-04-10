Is ANSYS, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANSS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how ANSYS, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ANSS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. ANSYS has a price to earnings ratio of 44.42, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.3%.

How Do I Calculate ANSYS's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for ANSYS:

P/E of 44.42 = $237.920 ÷ $5.356 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does ANSYS's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below ANSYS has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the software industry, which is 43.0.

Its P/E ratio suggests that ANSYS shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if ANSYS actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

ANSYS saw earnings per share improve by 7.2% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting ANSYS's P/E?

ANSYS has net cash of US$374m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On ANSYS's P/E Ratio

ANSYS's P/E is 44.4 which is way above average (13.6) in its market. Earnings improved over the last year. And the net cash position provides the company with multiple options. The high P/E suggests the market thinks further growth will come.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term.