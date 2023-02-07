Ant-Backed Paytm Soars After Report India Banned Chinese Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- Paytm soared its most on record after Indian media reported the government had banned dozens of Chinese rivals, news that emerged just days after the fintech giant reported narrower losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares in One 97 Communications Ltd., which is backed by Ant Group Co., soared as much as 20% in early trade. On Monday, the Economic Times reported the government had blocked scores of lending apps including Naspers Ltd.’s PayU and other services linked to China.

Read more: Paytm Shares Climb After Payments Giant Reports Narrower Loss

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.