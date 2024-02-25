Ant and Dec offer update on Byker Grove reboot

Ant and Dec have given an update on the anticipated Byker Grove reboot.

The pair are set to produce the comeback series, titled Byker. It will be based on the original show that followed a group of young people who attended the same youth club in Newcastle.

During an appearance on The One Show earlier this week (February 22), the duo discussed the return of the iconic series.

"It's very very early days but we are developing it, looking at storylines, looking at characters, looking at the world. It can be whatever we want it to be so there's a lot of possibilities," said Dec, with Ant adding: "There's some very juicy roles going in it."

When asked by host Roman Kemp whether they'd be making an appearance in the show, Ant admitted that they hadn't decided yet. "We haven't decided if we're going to be in it yet, I doubt it though, maybe just a cameo," he teased.

The pair announced the exciting reboot on the Instagram of Fulwell 73, the show's production company, in July 2023.

"Don't worry, we're not making another album," quipped Dec in the clip, adding: "17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening them up again."

Ant revealed that they were working "on a reboot on the '90s classic, bringing it back for a whole new audience as well as those of us who are old enough to remember it so fondly."

Dec continued: "Byker Grove will always be very special to us as the show which gave us our break, so we are beyond excited."

It has not been confirmed whether any of the original cast members will return for the reboot. The show notably launched the careers of Jill Halfpenny, Donna Air, Laura Norton, Andrew Hayden-Smith and Chelsea Halfpenny.

Byker doesn't have a release date yet.

