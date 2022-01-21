Ant Group is connected to former Hangzhou party secretary's corruption case - FT

FILE PHOTO: Man walks past an Ant Group logo in Shanghai
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Zhou Jiangyong
    Chinese politician

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ant Group is connected to a corruption scandal involving the former party secretary of Chinese technology hub Hangzhou, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing public records and sources.

The newspaper, citing public records and two sources close to the deals, said that a unit of Ant Group bought two plots of land at a discount in Hangzhou in 2019 after taking stakes in two mobile payment businesses owned by the younger brother of the party secretary, Zhou Jiangyong.

The Ant subsidiary was Shanghai Yunxin Venture Capital Management Co, the newspaper said.

State broadcaster CCTV named the two mobile payment businesses in a show it aired on Wednesday on the corruption probe into Zhou, who came under investigation by China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDDI) in August.

The CCTV documentary alleged that private companies, which it did not name, were helped by Zhou to acquire cheap land and enjoy preferential policies after they bought shares in these firms controlled by his brother. It did not name Ant.

Ant did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Ant is the financial affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. Both companies are headquartered in Hangzhou.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Vows ‘No Mercy’ in Battle Against Corruption, Big Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- China vowed to curb the influence of technology companies and root out corruption tied to the “disorderly” expansion of capital, a sign that authorities may expand a regulatory crackdown that erased more than $1 trillion of market value last year.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People

  • Review of Quarterly Reporting Natural Step, Japan Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A review of Japan’s legal requirement for firms to provide quarterly financial reports is a matter of course, given Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s New Capitalism policy framework, according to the head of a ruling party finance panel.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicr

  • Morgan Stanley Data Show How Retail Meme Fixation Became a Curse

    (Bloomberg) -- Live by the meme, and die by it. That’s the lesson from Morgan Stanley research about how quickly small-time investors went from world-beaters to also-rans in the post-pandemic stock market. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tUsing exchange and publi

  • U.K. Retail Sales Drop as Omicron Keeps Shoppers Away

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tU.K. retail sales plummeted in December as the spread of the omicron variant kept shoppers at home.The volume of goods

  • France's TotalEnergies withdraws from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -French energy group TotalEnergies said on Friday it had decided to withdraw from Myanmar because of the worsening human rights situation there, becoming the latest Western company to pull out following a coup there last year. Since the coup, Myanmar security forces have killed more than 1,400 people and arrested thousands to try to crush resistance, local non-governmental organisation Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. "The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar since the coup of February 2021, has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country," it said in a statement.

  • South Korea's IPO boom leaves investment banks short changed

    South Korea's equity offering boom has created a money spinning opportunity for issuers and investors, but it has brought little cheer to at least one segment of the capital market: investment banks and brokerages working on those transactions. LG Energy Solution Ltd's (LGES) $10.8 billion initial public offering (IPO), the largest ever in South Korea, netted bankers working on the deal less than 1% of the proceeds, Dealogic data showed. Such rates make the country one of the lowest fee-paying major equity capital markets (ECM) in the world.

  • Amnesty warns over 'sportswashing' at Beijing Olympics

    Amnesty International warned on Wednesday that the international community must not allow China to use the Winter Olympics in Beijing as a "sportswashing opportunity" and must avoid being "complicit in a propaganda exercise".

  • Oil prices may soon rise to $100 a barrel. Here’s why

    Oil has been rallying to start the year, with no shortage of bullish factors working to lift prices to their highest levels in more than seven years, raising expectations that the per-barrel cost of the commodity will soon reach $100.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Venmo, PayPal and Zelle must report $600+ in transactions to IRS

    As of Jan. 1, mobile payment apps like Venmo, PayPal, Zelle and Cash App are required to report commercial transactions totaling more than $600 a year to the IRS.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • How Much Money You Should Keep in Your Standard Savings Account, According to Experts

    If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...

  • If You Invested $100 in Shiba Inu, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is one such token. If you were bold enough to invest $100 in SHIB coin at its founding in August 2020, your position would be worth a jaw-dropping $5.9 million today. Keep reading to learn more about Shiba Inu.

  • Should You Keep Your Money in the Bank or Invest In Real Estate?

    If you are fortunate enough to have extra money after paying your regular expenses, the question may arise: Should you just keep your fluid cash in the bank or should you consider investing it in real...

  • 3 Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Started Investing

    Do you want to save yourself some aggravation -- and potentially a lot of money -- by not repeating mistakes of other investors?

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • 5 things you should know about “free” at-home covid tests

    To get Americans cheaper tests, the federal government now plans to have insurance companies pay for them. The Biden administration announced Jan. 10 that every person with private insurance can get full coverage for eight rapid tests a month. You can either get one without any out-of-pocket expense from retail pharmacies that are part of an insurance company’s network or buy it at any store and get reimbursed by the insurer.