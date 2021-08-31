Ant Group’s IPO Relaunch Seen at Risk Due to Hangzhou Probe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lulu Yilun Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Ant Group Co.’s aspiration to revive its initial public offering could be jeopardized by recent investigations into Hangzhou’s top political leaders, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

An IPO relaunch may falter “as Beijing’s probe into Hangzhou’s power structure stirs up legal woes, aggravated by a warning about ‘996’ work culture” -- a reference to Chinese companies’ tendency to drive staff to work overtime -- BI analysts led by Francis Chan wrote in a note on Tuesday.

Read more about the probe into Hangzhou’s top official

The regulatory curbs, dimmed profits and Hong Kong’s IPO slowdown could dampen the outlook for Ant, which is among the biggest companies based in Hangzhou, Chan said.

China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious violations of party discipline and state law, authorities said earlier this month, without elaborating.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA), Carnival (NYSE: CCL), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) would have a rough few days. American Software soared 8% last week. The market liked the latest report out of provider of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You Probably Will Never Regret Buying

    Most investors can identify with the opening lyrics to Frank Sinatra's (and Elvis Presley's) hit song "My Way," where he says, "Regrets, I've had a few." Here are three dividend stocks that you'll probably never regret buying. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) ranks as a Dividend King, an elite group of S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple, Coca-Cola and These Other Companies

    There are no sure things in investing and even the best-run companies can find their way into a rut. But over the long run, the cream rises to the top. For a company to reach its potential, it has to...

  • Maverick's Concentrated Bet on Coupang

    A look at why Lee Ainslie's Maverick Capital has a huge investment in Coupang.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • 4 Stocks Shining as Bargains

    These companies are drawing the attention of investors

  • 5 Great Stocks Under $10 You Can Buy Right Now

    In most stock market environments, it can be a struggle to find decent investment opportunities with single-digit share prices. The short explanation of why is the abundance of special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, that have gone public in the past year or so. The most common starting share price for a SPAC is $10.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Got $100? 3 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It's important to understand that low share prices don't necessarily mean that a stock is attractively valued. If you've got $100, here are three smart growth stocks to buy right now. You'll need less than $45 to scoop up a share of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC).

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • Overlooked IPO Markets Are Suddenly Booming as China Deals Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s crackdown on technology companies is prompting global investors to look for new opportunities across Asia, contributing to a record jump in initial public offerings from India to South Korea that shows few signs of slowing.Tech companies from those two countries and Southeast Asia have raised $8 billion from first-time share sales this year, already blowing past the previous annual peak. The tally is poised to get bigger with planned listings by companies including Indian

  • CarLotz Class Action Reminder

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In CarLotz To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against CarLotz Inc ("CarLotz" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOTZ) and reminds investors of the September 7, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal ...

  • Better Buy: Amazon or Every Nasdaq Stock?

    Is it smarter to seek safety in numbers and step into a broad market index fund like the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which mirrors the performance of the Nasdaq 100 index? Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock, for instance, is down 11% from its July highs, with most of that loss being the market's response to the company's second-quarter revenue shortfall. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is another unlikely laggard that could infect other key technology names.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally, Apple Stock Hit New Highs; Zoom Dives 12% On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed late Monday after the stock market rally hit new highs. Zoom stock dived on earnings after the close.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • How to Buy Moderna for the Cost of a Penny Stock

    With Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) mRNA vaccine in high demand as COVID-19 cases spike, the price of Moderna stock has been on an upward swing. If you were hoping to invest in Moderna, though, you may be disappointed to find that buying even a single share would set you back close to $400. In fact, you can buy in for the cost of a penny stock.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Shield Your Portfolio From These 4 Toxic Stocks

    Distinguishing between overpriced and fairly priced stocks is the key to successful investing. Dump toxic stocks like NGMS, RRGB, HXL and SPWR to avoid severe losses.

  • Zoom Video logs first billion-dollar quarter, but the stock is still falling

    The better-than-expected top- and bottom-line quarterly results were undercut, however, by a tepid forecast for third-quarter earnings. Zoom gave guidance of between $1.07 and $1.08 a share while analysts polled by FactSet anticipate $1.10 a share.